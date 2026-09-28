Four Rockies Players Most Likely Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The Colorado Rockies season has come to an end with a 58-104 record. Now, it's time for the offseason.

The roster will see some changes. Some current players have other contracts expiring, and some joined the organization on one-year deals.

End of the Road for Current Rockies

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Freeland

His season ended in disappointment, with a 4-12 record, a 6.65 ERA, and 102 strikeouts. A pitcher who has been with the organization for so many years tossed his final game with the team against the Chicago White Sox in the regular-season finale on Sunday. He gave up seven hits and four earned runs.

Freeland, 33, is in the final year of his five-year contract he signed back in 2022. It's the end of an era for Freeland. He's most likely not coming back for Opening Day next season. His best season came in 2018, when he finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting.

Jose Quintana

When he came to Colorado, he signed a one-year deal. Depending on how his season went, the team might have considered bringing him back for 2027. The Rockies hoped to have a durable Quintana and the same pitcher he was for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Quintana suffered injuries. He didn't provide much value to the season. In his previous start, the veteran allowed two runs on two hits and two walks. Quintana only pitched three innings. He didn't get a decision. Could this be his final act with the Rockies? Most likely, yes. The team needs to get younger, and Quintana is 37 and will be 38 next January.

Tomoyuki Sugano

He's another veteran pitcher who signed a short-term deal. Although he improved from last season, Sugano's last two months led the front office to say, "We have seen enough."

Sugano won 12 games for the Rockies. He had some solid starts, especially early in the season, but he's not the same pitcher he was in Japan. Professionalism and commitment are things the team admires. The reality is that keeping Sugano will be more of a liability than an asset because of his performance.

Jordan Romano

The 33-year-old reliever had some of his best years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He's a 2-time All-Star. Romano has size and has good pitches, including a fastball and a slider.

He joined the team on a minor league deal. His minor league experience didn't pan out. Since it's a one-year deal, we don't see him returning to Colorado for the 2027 season. He's not the same pitcher that he was 3-4 years ago.