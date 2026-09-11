Rockies Get Encouraging News on Kyle Freeland, Jose Quintana

Colorado Rockies are hoping to get two of their starters, Kyle Freeland and Jose Quintana, back before the season ends.

It wouldn't make much sense to bring them back since the Rockies are nowhere near competitive for the postseason, but to get them out of rust and see where they stand, it makes sense that manager Warren Schaeffer would want to see them pitch.

Regarding injured #Rockies starters Kyle Freeland and Jose Quintana, both were being reevaluated today after pitching last night for Double-A Hartford.



Manager Warren Schaeffer said Freeland has a chance to return before Quintana, but both are expected to return before 2026… — Kevin Henry (@kgh23) September 10, 2026

The Future of Freeland and Quintana

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two lefties had solid performances at Double-A Hartford. Freeland and Quintana didn't feel pain while they were throwing the baseball. Both men are veteran players and know how to manage their arms.

Freeland is having another season where he's struggling statistically. He's 4-10 with a 6.37 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and a 1.46 WHIP. Freeland is also a free agent after this season.

Are we seeing the final days of Freeland in a Rockies uniform? On top of that, he's a Colorado native. Leaving the Rockies will probably affect him even more emotionally if both sides of the party can't come to a deal.

Ten years of service in baseball and 12 overall years with one team. Freeland battled through injuries and tough outings for many seasons since 2019. His best seasons were 2017 and 2018, when he combined for 28 wins. He loves being part of the organization. We don't know the plans yet, but it will be a long offseason with many discussions.

It would be great if Freeland could finish off the season by going the distance in games and not giving up many runs. He's capable of doing that. The left-hander had the best game of the season when he tossed a complete game against the Kansas City Royals on August 2. The Rockies won that 8-1. Freeland had eight strikeouts and gave up one earned run.

Quintana had a nagging left elbow injury. He hasn't pitched for the Rockies since May 24. It's unfortunate because the team hasn't seen his full potential for the entire season. Quintana has felt frustrated because he wants to be out there and compete. Veteran players don't want to be on the sideline, especially since their days in baseball are getting shorter.

Quintana is 37 years old now with 15 years of service. He only started nine games for the Rockies and posted a 2-3 record with a 5.27 ERA. The Rockies were expecting good things from the lefty after he won 11 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

His best performance came against the New York Mets on April 26, when he struck out five and gave up just one run in five innings.