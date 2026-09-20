Gabriel Hughes' Demotion is Not a Punishment

The Colorado Rockies made a roster move on Saturday ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners, sending Gabriel Hughes back to Triple-A Albuquerque. In a related move, they activated Jose Quintana from injured reserve.

But just because Hughes was sent back to Triple-A does not mean it should be seen as a punishment or seen as a permanent demotion. It is very difficult for a rookie, especially one making his way to the MLB as a starting pitcher, to fully stick in their first season.

Not everybody can be a guy like Paul Skenes, be a superstar right out of the gate, and be able to stay on the roster the whole year. Hughes is a guy that the Rockies and manager Warren Schaeffer are going to need to rely on in the future.

Hughes is going to be a huge part of the starting rotation for the Rockies in the near future. He is going to be a guy who is going to be a mainstay in the rotation, as the Rockies have decisions to make on veterans soon.

Hughes needs to be patient as he will have a long career in Colorado

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) delivers a pitch. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies have been rebuilding for a very long time now, as it has taken years upon years. And with the Rockies still being in this phase, they have been trying to build their starting rotation from the ground up.

Hughes is a guy who is going to get chance after chance to prove himself and show what he can do. The fact that he struggled in his rookie year for the Rockies shows growing pains, but that can be a good thing.

Just like Hughes, Chase Dollander had growing pains in his rookie year last year after being drafted out of the University of Tennessee. Hughes and Dollander are going to help the Rockies' starting rotation for a long time.

Dollander struggled in his rookie year but came back up this year and found success in a long-relief role before he got injured, as he still struggled in a starting role. This is not going to be the end for Hughes in Colorado.

For now, Hughes can go back to Triple-A Albuquerque and work on things and work on his control and mechanics. He can work on things and get ready for Spring Training next season if he does not end up getting called up again before the season ends.