Heartwarming Reasons Explain Rockies Kyle Freeland Roberto Clemente Nomination

There are plenty of accolades that surround professional sports, especially baseball that has a lot of moving parts over a 162-game season. That being said, one of the best that MLB has to offer is the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors both excellence on and off the field.

The honor was established back in 1971, when it was originally known as the Commissioner Award before being renamed to highlight Roberto Clemente, who died in a plane crash while trying to deliver help to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Now, every September, each of the 30 teams names their finalist, and the Colorado Rockies announced that their homegrown starting pitcher, Kyle Freeland, will be representing them in one of the highest distinctions that the game has to offer.

It sure is refreshing to see a player like Freeland chosen simply because he has spent every second his professional career in Colorado, as they drafted him back in 2014 in the first round, and it has been history ever since.

What Distinguishes Freeland and Made Him an Easy Choice as a Finalist

Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws a pitch against the Giants. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The MLB has started the voting process, and gives a detailed account of why each player from their said team was chosen. If someone has a spare hour, go read through it, because it truly does make you believe in the good in the world again, which includes Freeland.

From the jump, Freeland wanted to be involved in Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO). Both he and his wife, Ashley, have not only raised funds for the program but have also continually shown up in person, as they are regular attendees at the regionals.

The pair have taken the initiative to profit off of Freeland's name in a way that only benefits SOCO, as Freeland has orchestrated many custom and memorabilia auctions with all proceeds going towards year-long training as well as competition for local athletes.

Congratulations to Kyle Freeland on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee 💜



Vote for Free: https://t.co/nKpX0pqBR3 pic.twitter.com/s76LEZJX3p — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 14, 2026

Don't get it twisted, their veteran starter didn't just start becoming involved with programs this season, or even last. Freeland became involved with SOCO when he was living in Grand Junction, playing for an affiliate team, and long before he stepped onto a major league field.

On top of Freeland's continuous involvement with SOCO, he has also taken it upon himself to mentor young ballplayers in his now-home state. He has been known to help with grip patterns, talk through the different mechanics of the game, and answer any questions.

The Rockies sure are proud of their player as this is bigger than the game that takes place on the diamond. He has done a lot for his team, but even more for his community.