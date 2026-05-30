How Likely Are These Rockies Top Prospects to Get Promoted in June

The Colorado Rockies are in a world of pain this season. Entering Friday night, the Rockies sit 20-37 and 11 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Amidst a five-game slide, there's not been much to get excited about, but a look at the farm system may change your perspective. Entering June, let's assess some top prospects and see if they have a chance for a summer pay raise this season.

OF, Albuquerque Isotopes, Cole Carrigg

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Colorado's No. 6 prospect Cole Carrigg has been incredible this season. Entering Friday night, he's batting .345 with a .938 OPS and a slew of extra-base hits. He has a dozen doubles, five triples, and five homers through 50 games this season. Carrigg has been a fantastic offensive prospect his entire career, except last season.

He hit just .237 and struck out 145 times over 123 games. It's good to see him put 2025 in the rearview mirror and dominate this season. Not only is he crushing the ball, but he's also stealing bases at an incredible rate. He has 27 stolen bases already, and had 99 over the last two seasons.

At age 24, the San Diego State alumnus and former second-round pick has spent plenty of time in the minor leagues to prove his worth. Best of all, he can play nearly anywhere.

He's a primary center fielder, but has spent time at both corners of the outfield, second base, third, and shortstop. Through 50 games, he's shown enough to earn a promotion to Colorado, and with his positional flexibility, it could happen as early as June.

OF, Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlie Condon

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The Rockies' prized prospect has played well in stints this season for Colorado's Triple-A affiliate, but hasn't dominated yet. The University of Georgia legend is batting .251/.384/.327 this season, but has struck out 53 times in 45 games. He's flown through the minor leagues and has yet to produce a jaw-dropping statistical season.

Unless he goes on an unreal stretch, he's not likely to be promoted this upcoming month. With how high a draft pick he was, and the trajectory this season is headed, there's no reason to rush or corrupt his development. His ceiling is as high as anyone in the league, and the Rockies must capitalize on it. He could turn into an August/September call-up, but he's not ready yet.