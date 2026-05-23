How to Watch Rockies, Michael Lorenzen vs. Diamondbacks: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

After dropping the series opener of their four-game weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, the Colorado Rockies got some tough news before Game 2 on Friday night.

They placed Mickey Moniak on the 10-day injured list with right ankle tendinitis, which is a big blow to the lineup. It takes away their leading home run hitter and RBI producer.

However, 2026 is turning into a different season for the Rockies, and two prospects recently called up stepped up in a big way. Sterlin Thompson doubled with one out in the top of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game. One batter later, Chad Stevens drove him in with an RBI single for a 3-2 win. It was one of the best wins of the season for Warren Schaeffer's team.

Colorado will look to take the third game of the series on Saturday night. Here is a breakdown of the Rockies’ series opener, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups and injuries.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m. MDT

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Diamondbacks — DBACKS.TV, 12 News KPNX

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Diamondbacks — Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM

Pitching Matchup

Michael Lorenzen | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rockies: RHPMichael Lorenzen (2-6, 7.03 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.78 ERA)

When Paul DePodesta signed veteran Michael Lorenzen to a contract over the offseason, it was seen as a move that could get the Rockies some type of return at the trade deadline from a contender. Unless things change, that might not end up being the case.

The 34-year-old has been a disappointment with a 7.03 ERA in 11 starts and just 48.2 innings. He needs to turn things around sooner rather than later if he's going to become a trade deadline chip for DePodesta.

As for the Diamondbacks, they will send Zac Gallen to the mound for his first appearance against the Rockies this season. After a good April, May hasn't been too kind to Gallen, who has a 7.08 ERA in 20.1 innings with 23 hits and 16 earned runs allowed in four starts.

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain), OF Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis).

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), RHP Victor Vodnik (right ulnar nerve inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).