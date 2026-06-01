How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Angels: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Colorado Rockies just lost a game to the San Francisco Giants that everybody in the clubhouse in Denver would like to forget. Falling 19-6 is just plain not fun!

That disappointing defeat masked the fact that the Rockies, for seemingly the first time in ages, won a series. That's right — the Rockies, one of the most miserable teams in baseball through May, finally got it done. What a relief that must be.

Now it's time to parlay that success into June, with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels opening the festivities of the dog days of summer. Just like the Rockies, the Angels are also down in the dumps in the AL West.

That means this series provides both squads with an opportunity to find some momentum and move into June with a renewed sense of purpose. Because after the calamity that was May, anything seems better heading into the next month.

Here's a breakdown of the Rockies' series opener versus the Angels, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Rockies at Angels

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Time: 7:38 p.m. MDT

Where: Angel Stadium

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Angels – ABTV, KCOP 13

Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Angels - KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08 ERA) vs. Angels: Jose Soriano (6-4, 2.65 ERA)

This pitching matchup is the definition of a tale of two pitchers. Kyle Freeland, who will get the start for the Rockies, has frankly been quite bad so far in 2026. Opposing lineups are teeing off on him like no other, with four of his last five starts seeing teams put up at least six runs against him.

He's allowed 10 home runs in his last five starts, too, which just epitomizes the problem. And while the Angels aren't necessarily the most potent lineup out there, it doesn't really seem to matter versus Freeland — everybody is hitting him at the moment.

On the other side is José Soriano, who at the start of the season appeared to be on pace for history. He let up just one run over his first 37 2/3 innings, sporting a mind-boggling 0.24 ERA. But the wheels came off just a bit in May, with several poor efforts ending Soriano's bid at having one of the best seasons ever.

That's not to say that he hasn't still been impressive — a 2.65 ERA over 71 1/3 innings isn't anything to scoff at — but he hasn't been the pitcher he was through March and April. Can the Rockies take advantage of that, or will Soriano carve through them like a knife through butter?

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: CF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion), OF Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis), OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), LHP Welinton Herrera (left elbow inflammation), RHP Victor Vodnik (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement).

60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain).