How to Watch Rockies vs Astros: TV, Starting Pitching, Injury Report
In this story:
The Colorado Rockies are seeking to bounce back after Tuesday night's loss to the Houston Astros.
Pitching to Christian Walker became an issue for the Rockies. The infielder went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Houston has been struggling, and last night's victory snapped its eight-game losing streak.
As for the Rockies, it's their turn to see if they can end their losing streak, which is five. The offense is doing its part. Fourteen home runs in the last 10 games. Players such as Mickey Moniak and Edouard Julien have been hitting the ball well lately. However, the pitching has given up 13 home runs in the last 10 games.
Rockies vs Astros Preview
First pitch between the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, Apr. 15.
Location and Stadium:
Houston, Texas, and Daikin Park
Starting Pitchers
Jose Quintana will make his return to the mound. It's his second start of the season. He's looking to get his first win of the year. Quintana battled a hamstring injury, but he seems like he's ready to go. He threw a successful 21-pitch bullpen session on Sunday.
In his first start, Quintana pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits, walking four batters, and recording two strikeouts.
Spencer Arrighetti is a 26-year-old right-hander who will take the ball for the Astros. Arrighetti got the call from the team after Tatsuya Imai went down with an injury. Arrighetti knows what that feels like, having been injured last season. He is part of the Astros' 40-man roster, and here he is making his season debut. It's a pitching matchup between youth and experience.
Where to Watch: TV, Radio
MLB.TV on Fubo, Rockies.TV and Space City Home Network
Injury Report
Rockies:
- Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (Shoulder)
- Pierson Ohl: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow )
- RJ Petit: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)
- McCade Brown: 60 Day Injury List (Shoulder)
- Jeff Criswell: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)
- Kris Bryant: 60 Day Injury List (Back)
Astros
- Jeremy Pena: 10 Day Injury List (Knee)
- Jake Meyers: 10 Day Injury List (Oblique)
- Tatsuya Imai: 15 Day Injury List (Arm)
- Cristian Javier: 15 Day Injury List (Shoulder)
- Hunter Brown: 15 Day Injury List (Shoulder)
- Josh Hader: 15 Day Injury List (Biceps)
- Zach Dezenzo: 10 Day Injury List (Elbow)
- Brandon Walter: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)
- Bennett Sousa: 15 Day Injury List (Oblique)
- Ronel Blanco: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)
- Nate Pearson: 15 Day Injury List (Elbow)
- Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
After graduating from City College of New York in 2014, Miguel created his own blog. Since 2021, he has written for FanSided, where he covered the Toronto Blue Jays, College Football and Utah Mammoth hockey team. He also wrote for Miami Heat on SI and Cleveland Sports Talk. Miguel is the creator and host of his podcast, Baseball Heat Podcast with Mike.