How to Watch Rockies vs Astros: TV, Starting Pitching, Injury Report

The Colorado Rockies are seeking to bounce back after Tuesday night's loss to the Houston Astros.

Pitching to Christian Walker became an issue for the Rockies. The infielder went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Houston has been struggling, and last night's victory snapped its eight-game losing streak.

As for the Rockies, it's their turn to see if they can end their losing streak, which is five. The offense is doing its part. Fourteen home runs in the last 10 games. Players such as Mickey Moniak and Edouard Julien have been hitting the ball well lately. However, the pitching has given up 13 home runs in the last 10 games.

Rockies vs Astros Preview

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Quintana | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

First pitch between the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, Apr. 15.

Location and Stadium:

Houston, Texas, and Daikin Park

Starting Pitchers

Jose Quintana will make his return to the mound. It's his second start of the season. He's looking to get his first win of the year. Quintana battled a hamstring injury, but he seems like he's ready to go. He threw a successful 21-pitch bullpen session on Sunday.

In his first start, Quintana pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits, walking four batters, and recording two strikeouts.

Spencer Arrighetti is a 26-year-old right-hander who will take the ball for the Astros. Arrighetti got the call from the team after Tatsuya Imai went down with an injury. Arrighetti knows what that feels like, having been injured last season. He is part of the Astros' 40-man roster, and here he is making his season debut. It's a pitching matchup between youth and experience.

Where to Watch: TV, Radio

MLB.TV on Fubo, Rockies.TV and Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockies:

Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (Shoulder)

Pierson Ohl: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow )

RJ Petit: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)

McCade Brown: 60 Day Injury List (Shoulder)

Jeff Criswell: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)

Kris Bryant: 60 Day Injury List (Back)

Astros

Jeremy Pena: 10 Day Injury List (Knee)

Jake Meyers: 10 Day Injury List (Oblique)

Tatsuya Imai: 15 Day Injury List (Arm)

Cristian Javier: 15 Day Injury List (Shoulder)

Hunter Brown: 15 Day Injury List (Shoulder)

Josh Hader: 15 Day Injury List (Biceps)

Zach Dezenzo: 10 Day Injury List (Elbow)

Brandon Walter: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)

Bennett Sousa: 15 Day Injury List (Oblique)

Ronel Blanco: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)

Nate Pearson: 15 Day Injury List (Elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day Injury List (Elbow)