Hunter Goodman’s All-Star Moment Shows What Comes Next for the Rockies

Hunter Goodman’s All-Star Game was not defined by the box score. It was defined by what it represented for the Colorado Rockies.

Goodman entered the Midsummer Classic as Colorado’s lone representative and one of the best power-hitting catchers in baseball. He did not record a hit in the National League’s 4-0 loss to the American League, lining out to shortstop in his lone plate appearance after swinging at the first pitch he saw from Louis Varland. He also caught behind the plate after entering in the seventh inning, wearing a red, white and blue chest protector with a Liberty Bell design.

On the surface, this sounds unimportant, but the fact that Goodman was selected did not come down to the Rockies needing a representative; he was there because his first half performance demanded recognition.

Goodman Still Has Another Step to Take

Hunter Goodman connects for a double against the San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the game, Goodman spoke with MLB Network about representing the Rockies and the work behind his breakout. The most important part of the interview was not just that he sounded grateful. It was that he sounded aware of what still has to improve.

Goodman entered the break with 27 home runs, a .254/.324/.538 slash line, he has been Colorado's best player and one of their few bright spots this season.

Goodman explained part of that success simply, saying, “It’s nice when you’re getting good pitches to hit.” The next step is making sure he does not give pitchers too many chances to get him out of the zone. According to Baseball Savant Goodman’s chase rate ranks in the fifth percentile league-wide.

The power is still excellent, and that is what made him an All-Star. But if Goodman can cut down on the chase and reduce some of the swing-and-miss in his game, he could become a more complete hitter.

That is where the second half becomes important. Goodman admitted that “there’s still stuff I need to do,” specifically pointing to his catching work and offensive pitch selection. His offensive prowess is clear to everyone, but right now there are still steps he can take to become a more complete player.

Defensively, Goodman has to keep sharpening the accuracy and consistency of his throwing. Offensively, he has to avoid the stretches that can come when power hitters try to force production. As he put it, “You’ve got to be able to adjust.”

Overall, Goodman’s second half is about more than adding to his home run total. If he can continue to improve his defensive abilities and exercise more patience in the batter’s box, then he could take the next step in his development and become a true franchise cornerstone for a team that is desperate for a player to build around.