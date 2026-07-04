Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Earns All-Star Nod for Second Straight Year

Major League Baseball requires that each team be represented in the All-Star Game. For the Colorado Rockies, that call was easy.

MLB released the starting lineup, reserves and pitching staffs for the American League and National League for the All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia, and to little surprise catcher Hunter Goodman earned a spot as a reserve for the second straight year.

With the Rockies rebuilding under first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, it was unlikely Colorado would have any other representatives. But Goodman is a worthy selection and, given his numbers, an invitation to the Home Run Derby on July 13 should follow.

Hunter Goodman, Rockies All-Star

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman has managed to have a full season’s worth of numbers in a half season, which is incredible given how well he played a season ago as he broke through as a slugger.

Entering Saturday’s action, he was slashing .246/.308/.550 with 27 home runs and 50 RBI. Just one player in the majors has more home runs than him — Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber, who has 30 home runs. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez is tied with Goodman at 27 home runs.

His pace has been dizzying. Late in June, Goodman had 26 home runs and around that time expressed an interest in participating in the Home Run Derby. At the time, he had more home runs than seven of the eight participants in last year’s derby. The only one who had more was Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, who went on to hit 60 home runs last year.

Goodman is an organizational success story at this point, having been selected in the fourth round in 2021 out of Memphis. He’s now emerged as a player that DePodesta and Byrnes can build around.

Goodman was the Rockies’ lone representative last season, and he ended up having a career year. He slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBI. That’s what makes his first half so impressive. He is on his way to obliterating those numbers in 2026.

Colorado’s only All-Star in 2024 at Globe Life Field in Arlington was third baseman Ryan McMahon, who was traded last year to the New York Yankees at the deadline. It was his first trip to the All-Star Game.

In 2023, the Rockies only had one representative — catcher Elías Díaz. A surprise selection to some nationally, he was named the game’s most valuable player as he helped the National League claim the win over the American League.