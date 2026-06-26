Jake McCarthy Quietly Putting Together One of the Best Stretches of His Career

The Colorado Rockies brought Jake McCarthy in to be a veteran presence in a struggling clubhouse. He’s done much more than that.

He may not have come to be a star in Denver, but he certainly came to be a spark to the team. He was here to provide speed and knowledge. He’s done all of that and more, but in June, his numbers have become hard to ignore.

McCarthy enters Friday’s game with the Minnesota Twins on a tear. He’s been on a 13-game hitting streak. Sleeper Rockies on X pointed on just how good he’s been.

🟣🏔️ Jake McCarthy during his current 1️⃣3️⃣-game hitting streak 🏔️🟣



— .328 AVG

— .466 SLG

— .827 OPS🔥

— 6 R

— 1 HR (inside the park)😎

— 6 RBI pic.twitter.com/JxGI0oDRbb — SleeperRockies (@SleeperRockies) June 25, 2026

This is a surge for a guy who has a career slash line of .265/.326/.719. This power and display couldn’t have come at a better time for Colorado. After just getting through the first half of the season, now it is time for the Rockies to start showing that the rebuild is real and actually happening.

Prospects are starting to shine and if they can surround the veteran McCarthy with some legitimate backup, Colorado could start winning some games.

More Than a Hot Streak

The performance didn’t come out of nowhere. McCarthy is hitting .296 on the season with a .803 OPS. These are the best numbers of his six-year MLB career. In 2026, he has stolen 12 bases in 66 games which is showcasing the talent and speed that made him attractive to the Rockies to begin with.

On June 20, he gave the crowd in Colorado something to stand up and cheer about. He stepped into the batter’s box to lead off the bottom of the first inning and hit an inside-the-park home run off Pittsburgh’s ace, Paul Skenes.

That was just the 20th time it had been done in Rockies history.

That display of absolute grit is what Colorado needs, and young players need to model.

What He Means for Colorado

The Rockies are trying to find their identity and struggling along the way. The rebuild is providing positive results that aren’t necessarily immediately noticeable. First-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta is still finding his footing.

McCarthy, on the other hand, isn’t a prospect. He’s found his groove and he is moving forward. As a proven contributor to the team, he is also playing the game the right way. Maybe he’s found a home in Colorado? Maybe he’s just a spark that will ignite this team in the right direction? Maybe another team will steal him away at the trade deadline?

Whatever the answer is to all those questions, one thing is certain: McCarthy is a bright light for this team, and enjoying his best MLB season.

After taking the series win in Boston, Colorado now heads to Minnesota to try to continue building on the momentum, including everything Jake McCarthy brings to the table.