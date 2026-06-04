Jake McCarthy’s Redemption Becoming One of Rockies’ Best Stories

The Colorado Rockies center fielder, Jake McCarthy, is quietly becoming one of the best hitters in the lineup.

The Resurrection of McCarthy

Colorado Rockies center fielder Jake McCarthy | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the season, the 28-year-old McCarthy got off to a slow start. Lately, things are starting to come around for the left-handed hitter.

His numbers are getting better. McCarthy 44-for-151 (.291) with 4 HR, 26 RBI, 10 SB, and an .814 OPS this year. We are seeing what hitters such as Hunter Goodman, TJ Rumfield, and Troy Johnston are producing for the Rockies.

When this team is at full strength, one could argue that they could win more games. Their pitching needs more work, but their offense is very talented. Mickey Moniak is also another integral part of Colorado’s offense before he went down with an injury.

In the meantime, McCarthy is holding it down for the team. Since April 19, he's slashed .324/.356/.537 (35-for-108) with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 RBI, and five stolen bases.

Jake McCarthy is quietly becoming one of the best hitters on the #Rockies right now.



Since April 19 he's slashed .324/.356/.537 (35-for-108) with seven doubles, two triples, four home

runs, 22 RBI and five swiped bags.



He's 2-4 tonight with another RBI. pic.twitter.com/O3zd802X0L — Christian Saez🎙 (@DNVRSaez) June 3, 2026

Two days ago, on June 2nd, he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a double against the Angels. In the first game of the series, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, and a double. The more he keeps this up, the more likely his chances will increase to receive NL Player of the Week or NL Player of the Month honors in June.

McCarthy is one of the main reasons why the Rockies have won four of their last six games. Their last 13 games have been against West Coast opponents. The Rockies had a chance to sweep the Angels on Wednesday but lost to them by the final score of 11-4.

After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCarthy and the Rockies' offense changed their approach and mindset. Aside from Tuesday’s game against the Angels, the Rockies have scored more than five runs in each game following that dreadful Dodgers series.

May was a great month for McCarthy. It was the start of him finding his groove at the plate. Defensively, he made history when he became the first outfielder since 2013 to record an unassisted double play. Everything is going right for the Rockies centerfielder this month.

The Rockies have the day off on Thursday. They will return to Coors Field to start a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. After the Brewers, they will take on the Chicago Cubs. The upside is that both series will be at home. This gives McCarthy and the offense much more confidence to perform at a high level.