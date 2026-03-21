One Trade the Rockies Could Still Make Before Opening Day

Change has been the watchword for the Colorado Rockies since the last regular season ended.

From a brand-new front office to a myriad of personnel changes, the Rockies seem intent on turning the page from last year's 119-loss season and start the long road back to respectability.

It won't be easy. It will take time. The Rockies should be better this year, thanks in part to changes Colorado made to its pitching staff, bringing in three veterans starting pitchers that can eat innings and seem eager to take on the challenge of pitching at Coors Field.

Because Colorado is emphasizing competition over elevating young players who aren't ready, there aren't as many areas for Colorado to shore up before opening day. But one area, the bullpen, is worth considering a trade before taking on the Miami Marlins on Friday.

One Trade for Rockies to Consider

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rockies have put together a bullpen that has some intriguing arms, beginning with last year's three best holdovers, Seth Halvorsen, Victor Vodnik and Jimmy Herget. All three were quality late-inning bullpen arms, with Halvorsen and Vodnik combining for 21 saves, which led the team.

Save chances were few and far between for the Rockies last season. Colorado had just 29. If the Rockies pursued another bullpen arm, they would be looking for someone cheap, both in trade value and in salary, that has closer and set-up experience. One arm comes to mind — Los Angeles Angels reliever Jordan Romano.

Romano is set to make $2 million in 2026 and is a free agent after the season. He’s had a rock-solid spring for the Angels. He has two holds and no ERA in five innings. He’s struck out four and walked none. He has previous experience as a closer, thanks to his All-Star days with the Toronto Blue Jays. With Toronto from 2021-23 he had 95 saves and had an ERA under 2.25 each season.

He wouldn’t have to close in Colorado. He could be the set-up man for either Halvorsen or Vodnik. He could also slide into a closer role when neither can pitch. The risk is that his performance the past two season hasn’t been great. Notably, for Philadelphia last season he went 2-4 with an 8.23 ERA in 49 games. He did strike out 48 in 42.2 innings.

He won’t cost much to get. The Angels can’t realistically ask for more than a minor league arm or bat. Adding another veteran arm would keep the Rockies from having to rush a young arm from the minor leagues. And, it makes the bullpen better going into the season.