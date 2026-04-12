Rockies Star Catcher Hunter Goodman in Lineup After Finger Injury

The Colorado Rockies, despite having a record below .500, have had an exciting start to the season. They took a series against the Toronto Blue Jays and swept the Houston Astros at home. There aren't a whole lot of expectations for them this season, but in a new era of the team, it's like a breath of fresh air.

One of the few bright spots from the 2025 season was Hunter Goodman, who broke out for 31 homers and won a Silver Slugger, leading the team in almost every major statistical category. Coming into the season, he was the one player the Rockies knew they could count on.

The catcher had a rough week this past week, though. Against the Astros, he was hit on the hand, but walked away with no injuries. On Thursday, though, he was hit in the hand again, this time walking away with a bloody finger. Luckily, for him and the team, there was no serious injury and he continues to be day-to-day.

For Saturday's game, he is still in the lineup, signaling good news.

Goodman in the Lineup, Not Catching

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Despite multiple days this last week where he was hit on the hand by a pitch, and the bloody mess that came from the second one, Goodman hasn't even taken a full day off.

The catcher wasn't in the starting lineup on Friday, but he did pinch hit in the eighth inning, driving in a run. For Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres, Goodman is back in the lineup hitting fourth and starting at DH.

Who else but Hunter? pic.twitter.com/QifPfXqxdB — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 11, 2026

He feels good enough to swing the bat, but according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, he hadn't attempted to throw as of Friday night.

"It’s frustrating for sure, but it’s the game of baseball. I signed up for it,” Goodman said to Thomas Harding of MLB.com after the laceration.

Manager Warren Schaeffer told Harding that night that he would be day-to-day and they are clearly following that path and taking a step at a time. There hasn't been any word on when Goodman will be back behind the dish, but as long as he is in the lineup, Colorado's offense is a lot better.

The Rockies dodged a major bullet. A loss of Goodman would have been huge, even with Mickey Moniak and TJ Rumfield off to big starts, the catcher is the leader of the club.