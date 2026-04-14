Rockies Star Outfielder Awarded MLB Play of the Week After Terrific Catch

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jordan Beck is not off to a good start at the plate. His defense is another story.

Major League Baseball unveiled its play of the week for last week's action and Beck's defense in left field took center stage as his robbery of a potential home run ball in San Diego was selected the top play of the week.

San Diego slugger Nick Castellanos thought he had a home run in the bag after he pulled an offering to deep left field. But Beck ran it down and caught it jumping at the wall right by the 342-foot sign in Petco Park.

Jordan Beck’s Catch and Season

The ball wasn’t going anywhere on Jordan Beck’s watch 😤



His perfectly timed leap to take away a home run is the Play of the Week! pic.twitter.com/PtZsN1OmMo — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2026

While Beck’s defense has been on point early this season, the Rockies need his bat to turn around. Colorado had an off day on Monday, which should give him time to recharge.

In 11 games this season he’s slashed .100/.182/.133 with no home runs and five RBI. It’s a far cry from what he did a year ago when he slashed .258/.317/.416 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and slashed .188/.245/.276 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He was Colorado’s CB-A draft selection in the 2022 MLB draft, which was a pick between the first and second round.

Colorado may be tied for last place in the National League West Division, but the Rockies are off to a much better start than a year ago. The Rockies are 6-10, tied with the San Francisco Giants. The early returns on the work that new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and new general manager Josh Byrnes are positive as Colorado has already won a series and swept a series, things the Rockies didn’t due until two months into last season as they lost 119 games.

The Rockies were off on Monday before they hit the road for a quick three-game series with the Houston Astros, which starts on Tuesday. After that Colorado returns to Denver to prepare for a three-game series with the two-time defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies enter the week with several players on the injured list, most notably left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, who is on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 30 with a right hamstring strain.

Colorado also has several players on its 60-day injured list, many of whom won't play this season, including right-handed pitcher Pierson Ohl old. Designated hitter Kris Bryant is also on the 60-day injured list and there's no timetable for his return.