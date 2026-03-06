Rockies Superstar Prospects Fill MLB Spring Breakout Game Player Pool

One of the best things about the spring breakout games is it gives fans an opportunity to see every franchise's future up close and personal. The Colorado Rockies will be no exception. The stars will clearly be out.

When Major League Baseball released the player pools for the spring bracket breakout games on Thursday, the Rockies found 29 of their top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, on the list. That included recent first-round picks like Ethan Holliday and players that could make the Major League opening day roster like Zac Veen.

Colorado Rockies prospects will face Arizona Diamondbacks prospects on March 21 at their shared facility at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. mountain.

Starting next year, the Spring Breakout is moving to a single-elimination tournament that will crown a Grapefruit League and a Cactus League champion. Those tournaments are expected to take four days during spring training, with the 2027 event set for March 19-22.

Colorado Rockies in Spring Breakout

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The game could be Rockies fans’ first chance to see Holliday up close. The No. 4 overall pick last season is the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday. Expectations are massive for him after he signed a $9 million bonus. In his pro debut at Fresno, Holliday slashed .239/.357/.380 with two home runs and six RBI.

Colorado’s first-round pick in 2024, Charlie Condon, is also part of the player pool. He has been on fire at Major League spring training, where he’s making a play for an opening day job either at first base or as a back-up outfielder. Last season in the minor leagues he slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. he also shined in the Arizona Fall League, where he slashed .337/.439/.434 with one home run and 13 RBI in 22 games.

Veen became “clean and sober” in the offseason, reshaped his body and the narrative of his career. He made his MLB debut last year but still qualifies to be a prospect. In spring training, he has slashed .286/.412/.714 with two home runs and four RBI. He’s making a play for one of the final outfield spots on the opening day roster.

Also part of the player pool is Rockies minor league player of the year and pitcher Roldy Brito, along with rising star outfielder Robert Calaz and infielder Roc Riggio, who was acquired from the New York Yankees last year in the Ryan McMahon deal. All three are unlikely to play in the Majors this season but are trying to set themselves up for a shot in 2027.