One Bold Rockies Trade That Actually Makes Sense

There is going to be no shortage of rumors floating around over the next month when it comes to trades in MLB. However, just how much activity gets done remains to be seen, with a potential lockout on the horizon on December 1. Will teams actually make some moves and sign some free agents with a lot of unknowns until the CBA is agreed on?

It is unlikely that some blockbuster trades get made, but then again, you just never know. Same with big-name free agents signing, like Tarik Skubal. When it comes to the Colorado Rockies and president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, there are some decisions about moving some players, mainly catcher Hunter Goodman. There is also another player who could attract some interest from clubs: outfielder Jake McCarthy.

Rockies Have Trade Chip in Ourfielder Jake McCarthy

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason, McCarthy was a nice addition for manager Warren Schaeffer. He slashed .291/.334/.475 with 15 homers and stole 32 bags. He had a career-high 83 RBI in 147 games. McCarthy didn't have great numbers just because he played his home games at Coors Field. He slashed .267/.318/.408 on the road.

What could make McCarthy attractive to teams is his ability to play all three outfield positions, and for a player who is arbitration-eligible through 2028 with a projected salary under $5 million, a lot of teams would sign up for that. Teams look for versatile outfield depth and even a fourth outfielder on the cheap end McCarthy would fill that void.

Now, if DePodesta wants to cash in with a big return, then catcher Hunter Goodman is the player that he could move to cash in on, but McCarthy is someone who could fill the need that a lot of teams would be looking for.

Colorado is still some years away from contending, especially in the loaded National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks. They are coming off a fourth straight 100-loss season and are still figuring out which players to build around in terms of young players, with some promising outfielders in the mix.

Keeping McCarthy for another couple of seasons could be a roadblock that the Rockies don't want to stop them from evaluating younger players for the future. It would make sense for DePodesta to see what the interest is in for McCarthy, and if he gets a deal he likes, acting on it makes sense this offseason.