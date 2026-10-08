Why Rockies Boss Was Pleased with Manager Warren Schaeffer's Job in 2026

The 2025 season for the Colorado Rockies was one for the history books, and not in a good way, as they barely kept their heads above water and narrowly avoided becoming the worst team in major league history.

It was after the team started 7-33 that manager Bud Black was dismissed from his duties and Warren Schaeffer was named interim manager. One has to think that the fact that he was able to guide his team just shy of a 120-loss season was part of the reason the interim tag was removed.

So, Schaeffer entered 2026 in full control of the team, and while they still lost 104 games for their fourth consecutive 100-loss season, it was 15 wins more than the previous season despite a starting rotation that always had the Rockies playing from behind.

Now that the year is officially in the books, president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has been speaking on how Schaeffer did with his first full season under his belt, and Denver Post (subscription required) columnist Troy Renck shared what he had to say.

"One of our goals last offseason was re-instilling belief in the clubhouse that we can win that game that night. I think Schaeff and the coaching staff did a really nice job of that. From an actual game strategy standpoint, he did a lot of things well. We need to get him more talent. We are pleased with the progress, but let’s not mistake it for being good," stated DePodesta.

One thing stands out more than the rest of what DePodesta had to say: we need to get him more talent. So, hopefully that means adding a pitcher to the starting rotation who won't post an ERA that is such an eyesore, as they posted a 7.00 ERA after the trade deadline as a group.

But one aspect of the team that won't need much addressing is with those who are swinging a bat.

A Whole Lot of Talent With the Position Players for 2027

Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg (16) hits a three-run home run against the Padres. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no longer just the Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak show in the Rockies' dugout, which has to be a weight off of both of their shoulders.

The Rockies had an NL Rookie of the Year candidate in TJ Rumfield, with another first-year, Cole Carrigg, making a huge impact. Rumfield was the all-around best weapon that the offense had, as he boasted a .300 batting average and a .390 on-base percentage.

Then, not to get ahead of themselves, but the anticipation for Charlie Condon's debut is growing at an exponential rate after he had a near 30-home run and 100-RBI season in Triple-A as he came just shy of both marks.

There are many ready to help put squiggles up on the board, and they just need the pitching staff to keep the other team from doing the same.