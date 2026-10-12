One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Colorado Rockies

There isn't a person with access to the internet who doesn't know of the struggles that the Colorado Rockies have had, and "struggles" is putting it lightly as they just finished their fourth consecutive 100-loss season.

Now, if the Rockies do not want it to be five straight, then the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, has to be serious about addressing their biggest weakness, which isn't just the pitching staff, but the starting rotation.

Ultimately, this organization was on track to finish with way fewer than 100 in the L column, but the rotation had a 7.00 ERA after the trade deadline. Colorado never had a chance, no matter how good the offense was this year, which was pretty dang impressive.

That being said, DePodesta knows he has a problem, and it sounds like he is ready to make the necessary moves to get the Rockies in the right direction this offseason, and one free agent who would immediately make the staff better is lefty Jordan Montgomery.

Why the 33-Year-Old Veteran Is a Good Fit for the Rockies

Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches against the Angels. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery missed all of 2025 and most of 2026 as he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery at the beginning of last year. So, he hasn't pitched much as of late, but his return to the majors this season was positive, to say the least.

For the Texas Rangers, he came strictly out of the bullpen, which is unheard of throughout his career as he has primarily been a starter. But that is the role they needed him in, and he was masterful down the stretch.

Don't look at his overall ERA, as it usually takes a little bit of time for a pitcher to find a groove back in the majors, especially after missing that much time. Instead, pay attention to the fact that he posted a 1.93 ERA over his final seven appearances when his team was in the thick of a playoff race.

One of the most intriguing pieces about Montgomery is the combined aspects that he is both able to limit the damage, at least compared to the current Rockies' rotation, while also not costing an arm and a leg as he is coming off of a $1.25 million deal.

There is no sugarcoating the Rockies' starting rotation over the years, and especially in the final months of 2026, they were bad. DePodesta should desperately want to find supporting cast members to help out a thriving offense, and if he can put pen to paper with a few guys like Montgomery, then they will easily avoid another 100-loss season.