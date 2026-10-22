One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Rockies

The 2026 World Series gets underway on Friday night as the Milwaukee Brewers will host the best-of-seven series against the Tampa Bay Rays. That's right: a small-market World Series between the Brewers and Rays, which is an owner's nightmare, with a potential lockout looming on December 1.

More about that later and closer to December. As for the World Series matchup this October, is it going to be one that breaks viewership records? Unlikely.

However, that doesn't mean there shouldn't be fans checking to watch. In the case of the Colorado Rockies and second-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, there should be viewing in terms of potential free agents.

There are going to be some free agents that the Rockies are going to target this upcoming offseason, and a lot of the focus should be on starting pitching.

Again, getting a starting pitcher to sign and pitch nearly half their games at Coors Field is easier said than done. One right-hander who Colorado could target and who would be a good fit for Warren Schaeffer's rotation for 2027 is Dustin May.

Dustin May Is a Potential Free Agent Rockies Target Playing in the World Series

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wouldn't have been a dream when he was coming up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but things fell off quickly, and Los Angeles moved him at the trade deadline in 2025 to the Boston Red Sox.

He left in free agency last winter, signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, and was traded to the Brewers. Now he's four wins away from a World Series championship as a pending free agent.

So why would May be a perfect fit in free agency for DePodesta and the Rockies? First of all, he fits what Colorado did last year and will likely need to do again this winter: sign low-risk, high-reward arms.

They did it with Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano. The latter turned out to be the best signing, while Lorenzen was released in August and Quintana battled injuries most of the season.

May has a six-pitch mix and can still throw 100 mph with his four-seam fastball. The 29-year-old went 7-89 this season combined between the Cardinals and Brewers with a 4.70 ERA in 145.2 innings with 144 strikeouts. DePodesta and Schaffer would love to have a pitcher with those types of numbers.

The Rockies targeted veteran free-agent arms on short deals, and it wouldn't be surprising if they did it again this offseason. May is someone who doesn't command an expensive deal, but is a veteran presence in the rotation and clubhouse that Colorado needs.