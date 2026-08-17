Rockies Finally Move on From Michael Lorenzen With Intriguing Replacement Waiting

The Colorado Rockies have finally decided that the Michael Lorenzen experiment has lasted long enough.

Colorado announced on Monday that it had designated the veteran right-hander for assignment. TJ Shook has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The transactions will leave the Rockies with 37 players on the 40-man roster. MLB’s transaction log confirms Shook’s August 17 recall.

This is a move that had become increasingly difficult to avoid.

Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Colorado during the offseason. It included a $9 million club option for 2027. Both sides of the contract had hoped that the experienced starter could bring some stability to a rotation that badly needed it. That didn’t happen.

Instead, Lorenzen finished his Rockies career with a 3-11 record and a very disappointing 7.08 ERA with a 1.88 WHIP across 115 2/3 innings of work. Opponents were successful hitting .338 against him. He surrendered 168 hits and only struck out 82.

His last few starts made the decision even easier.

Over his last seven, he posted an 8.19 ERA and a 2.09 WHIP. August got even worse. He allowed 15 earned runs in just 11 innings over three starts. It was time.

His final outing came on Saturday, when he faced the San Francisco Giants. Lorenzen allowed six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings, resulting in a 7-1 loss. It would be the only loss to the Giants in the series.

For a Rockies team that has nothing to play for except the future, there was little reason to keep giving innings to the 34-year-old who is clearly struggling.

Rockies Can Use Lorenzen’s Spot To Evaluate the Future

TJ Shook | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shook is the immediate beneficiary of the move. His role going forward is probably under close examination with this move.

The 28-year-old has already been seen in four games this year for the Rockies, where he allowed six earned runs in just 5 2/3 innings. Those numbers are not impressive, but his Triple-A performance warranted another look and some more optimism.

Shook has a 3.02 ERA over 47 2/3 innings for Albuquerque this year, where he allowed 29 hits and struck out 45.

There is another pitcher, though, who could get a good look now that Lorenzen is gone.

Mason Adams

The Rockies acquired Adams from the Chicago White Sox as part of the Brenton Doyle trade at the deadline. The 26-year-old has made two starts in Albuquerque and has a 2.25 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over eight innings. He has gotten nine strikeouts and allowed three walks.

Adams has a 3.63 ERA over 57 minor-league innings so far this year. If you look back a little farther, his career seems interesting. He had a 3.14 ERA in 109 innings during the 2023 season. He came back strong in 2024 and pitched 120 1/3 innings while earning a 2.92 ERA. Then he had to have Tommy John surgery in 2025.

Colorado doesn’t have any real reason to rush Adams even if Lorenzen is gone, but the opportunity to evaluate him is there should they start to search for answers in the pitching department.