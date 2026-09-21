Projected Rockies Starting Rotation for Upcoming Diamondbacks Series

The Colorado Rockies, unfortunately, look bound for another 100+ loss season, but if there are any positives to take from 2026, it's that the team has shown improvement. While the record isn't anywhere anyone would like, the young cast of players continues to play knowing their jobs are on the line.

The Rockies were 43-119 in 2025, one of the worst seasons in franchise history and one of the worst modern-day records for Major League Baseball. Entering the final homestand series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado holds a 57-99 record. See? Improvement.

Regardless of the Rockies being well out of playoff contention, this series is the last time they can hit the ballpark before the calendar officially turns to football season in Colorado. Especially since there could be one last opportunity to see the longest-tenured player play at home in a Rockies uniform.

Game 1 - Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws a pitch. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado native and longest-tenured Rockie, Kyle Freeland, is scheduled to begin the series against Arizona in what could be his final start as a member of the Rockies at Coors Field. Freeland is set to hit free agency following the 2026 season, giving the front office a decision to make.

Let's be honest; Freeland's career numbers don't look good when comparing his numbers to the backside of a baseball card, holding a career ERA of 4.71 entering Tuesday, but the legacy he has with the franchise might not be ready to see him walk.

With a season ERA of 6.38 and the future of Rockies baseball banging on the door, Freeland has to show why he still fits with this franchise before he attends contract negotiations, so long as he doesn't retire (turns 34 in 2027).

Game 2 - Mason Adams

Colorado Rockies pitcher Mason Adams (38) pitches at Coors Field Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to carve his name by fighting for a spot in the starting rotation next season, the Rockies will send Mason Adams to the mound in game two against Arizona. Adams' career has begun slowly, but he's shown flashes of a foundation the pitching coaches can work with.

He hasn't had the best luck in September, entering his start with a 6.43 ERA in three starts spanning 14 innings. The long ball continues to be an issue for him, but once he learns how to better locate his pitches, Colorado could have a reliable back-end starter on their hands.

Game 3 - Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon (29) pitches. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to end his third year in the big leagues with his best season in terms of numbers, Tanner Gordon is projected to take the mound for the series finale. Gordon enters the start with a bloated 6.01 ERA, but it's his best ERA in three years of Major League Baseball, this time with over 100 innings pitched to show it.

Gordon has been hit around hard lately, posting a 12.34 ERA in three starts in September alone. If he wants a spot on the roster next season, he'll have to showcase some major improvements between now and spring training.