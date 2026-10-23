Ranking the Colorado Rockies' Top 5 Offseason Priorities
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The Colorado Rockies don't have a high payroll compared to other big teams such as the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Dodgers.
Regardless, this team can learn from low-payroll teams that made a deep run in this year's postseason. The Rockies have several things to fix. The priorities the front office must focus on this offseason will come in handy.
5) Avoid Veteran Starting Pitching
The ballclub had too many veteran pitchers in the starting rotation. Many of them joined the 2026 season on a one-year deal. Some of those names are Tomoyuki Sugano, Jose Quintana, and Michael Lorenzen. Sugano was the best addition of them all, but this can't be a continuous strategy for the Colorado Rockies in 2027. They have to get younger.
4) Add Bullpen Depth
The bullpen has a lot of work, just like the starting rotation. Rockies' bullpen has a chance to thrive because there are some good arms. However, the front office would need to look at what they have in their farm system or make some trades to bolster the bullpen.
A reliable bullpen in late-inning situations can change the outcome of a game. The Rockies lost many one- and two-run games this season because of a lackluster bullpen.
3) A Two-Way Second Baseman
It's no secret that the second base position is the weakest one in the Rockies infield. Willi Castro is a talented defensive second baseman, but he's not a consistent second baseman who could be an asset for the whole season. He's a utility man and can be streaky.
The Rockies need a second baseman who's younger and can play defense as well as be a reliable contact hitter. Limitations can't be in the mind of the front office. Go big or go home for the second base position. The team needs a Luiz Arraez or Robinson Cano-caliber second baseman. Anything close to that would be a gold star for the team. They must address second base before the season starts.
2) Hire a Reputable Hitting Coach
The lineup needs to surround themselves with a hitting coach who can raise their plate approach to another level. Collectively, the Rockies lineup must work on plate discipline and on-base percentage. Swinging too early at the plate against the opponent. Slowing the game down and letting the pitcher throw would be a good plan for next season.
The Rockies need a hitting instructor who has played in the majors and knows what it takes to see the ball and hit the ball.
1) Promote More Prospects to the Show
It's time to bring Charlie Condon and other minor-league prospects to the big leagues. It doesn't matter if they're 19 or 24; they need to be thrown into the fire to see if they can handle it. The Rockies' goal is to improve their winning percentage. Sometimes a young player can make an immediate impact and help the team win games.
After graduating from City College of New York in 2014, Miguel created his own blog. Since 2021, he has written for FanSided, where he covered the Toronto Blue Jays, College Football and Utah Mammoth hockey team. He also wrote for Miami Heat on SI and Cleveland Sports Talk. Miguel is the creator and host of his podcast, Baseball Heat Podcast with Mike.