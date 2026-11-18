The Colorado Rockies made three additions to their 40-man roster Tuesday, protecting catcher Bryant Betancourt and right-handed pitchers Jackson Cox and Jack Mahoney ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline.

All three would otherwise have been exposed to the possibility of selection by another organization.

None has appeared in the big leagues, and the moves won't transform a team coming off another 100-loss campaign. They do, however, offer a look at the players Colorado believes are worth keeping out of other teams' hands while its rebuilding plans take shape.

Three Prospects, Three Different Timelines

Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cox is the best-regarded prospect of the group, ranking eighth in Colorado's system according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old finished 2026 with a 6-5 record and 4.25 ERA in 20 appearances, 19 of them starts, between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford.

The ERA hardly jumps off the page, but the 128 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings are difficult to overlook and suggest that there's more underneath the surface. Cox missed the latter half of 2023 and all of 2025 following Tommy John surgery, though his ability to miss bats makes him an intriguing long-term option despite the injury concerns.

Mahoney, 25, is closer to the majors. He made eight starts at Triple-A Albuquerque this season after dominating stretches at Hartford. Across three levels, Mahoney went 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 22 starts in 2026.

Colorado's pitching staff has suffered through enough difficult seasons to make another dependable starting option valuable. Mahoney's numbers don't guarantee he'll help the 2027 staff, but his experience at the upper levels of the minors puts the possibility on the table, which is basically all an organization can ask from a prospect.

Betancourt offers a different kind of depth. The 23-year-old catcher batted .271 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs in 103 games between Hartford and Albuquerque this past season. Ranked 27th in the organization by MLB Pipeline, he has enough offensive production to merit a longer look, particularly if his work behind the plate continues developing.

The Rule 5 Draft is Right Around the Corner

MLB vice president of baseball operations Jeff Pfeifer leads the Rule 5 Draft during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for December, when eligible prospects left off 40-man rosters may be selected by other clubs. Whether it takes place on schedule remains uncertain because MLB's collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, raising the possibility of a work stoppage.

Colorado's decisions were sensible even with that uncertainty. Protecting a prospect is not the same thing as promising him a big league job, and the three additions represent different degrees of readiness.

Still, the Rockies desperately need players who might eventually become part of their next competitive team (whenever that may be). Tuesday's moves identify three candidates, although the more difficult work of developing them to be ready for the next step is still ahead.