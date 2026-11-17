The deadline is just hours away and the Colorado Rockies are going to have some important decisions to make. The Rule 5 Draft deadline, that is.

Major League Baseball teams only have until 6 p.m. ET on November 17 to add any eligible minor league player to the 40-man roster that they choose to protect from the draft. That is leaving the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, with some interesting decisions.

Colorado has six prospects ranked in the top 30 of the organization who are going to be eligible for the Rule 5 draft. The problem, if they want to protect them all, is that they only have four open spots on the 40-man roster currently.

That list includes right-handed pitcher Jackson Cox (No.8), second baseman Roc Riggio (No. 12), shortstop Andy Perez (No. 15), catcher Bryant Betancourt (No. 27), right-handed pitcher Angel Jimenez (No. 28), and infielder Roynier Hernandez (No. 30).

These are just the players who are ranked In the organization’s top 30, not all those who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. So, there could be an even bigger crunch if there are others who the team wants to protect, but doesn’t have room on the roster.

3 Top-15 Prospects

Looking over the list, Cox, Riggio and Perez all stand out because they are within the top 15 in the organization’s prospects.

The Rockies’ biggest need, which hasn’t changed for years, is pitching. Given that Cox is the highest-ranked prospect, the initial reaction would be to protect him from the draft, but it’s not necessarily that easy.

Just because he is ranked No. 8 on the list, doesn’t mean another team would automatically pick him up.

Any player drafted during the Rule 5 Draft must be kept on the active major league roster throughout the 2027 season or returned to the original team.

Cox isn’t projected to reach MLB until 2028 and has only reached Double-A.

That’s the balancing act facing teams as they look at which prospects to protect.

Riggio is a little different. He is already projected to reach the majors in 2027, according to MLB Pipeline, which makes him a much bigger target.

There’s another factor, though. Riggio plays second base, and the Rockies have quite a bit of depth there: Connor Norby, Adael Amador, and Willi Castro.

Perez is also worth watching, but once again he has only reached Double-A so far, although MLB has him shown reaching MLB in 2027.

3 More Rockies Could Be Exposed

The six ranked prospects are rounded out by Betancourt, Jimenez and Hernandez. Just like the first three, these also present different situations.

Betancourt provides catching depth. For the Rockies, this is a particularly interesting decision. While most couldn’t imagine the team even considering trading their standout catcher, Hunter Goodman, rumors have been swirling.

If that is even a consideration, it would seem like they would protect Betancourt.

Jimenez gives the Rockies another young pitching prospect, and Hernandez offers another option at second and third base.

The bottom line is that the players may not be protected based on their prospect ranking. It is a much bigger balancing act facing DePodesta.

Prospect Protection vs. Roster Needs

Colorado has four roster spots available, and truthfully, that may be enough. In fact, they might not even use them all.

With all of the needs of the Colorado Rockies, there is also the importance of keeping room on the roster for potential offseason acquisitions, which everyone hopes will be starting pitchers.

DePodesta has already agreed that Colorado has plenty of outfield depth to use for potential trades, and of course, that can play into the roster moves as well.

As the deadline looms, the priority now is determining which prospects the team wants to protect.