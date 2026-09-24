Rockies Announce Starting Lineup for Final Home Game of 2026

For the last time, and possibly as a sigh of relief, the Colorado Rockies will trot out onto Coors Field Thursday afternoon.

Another difficult season has finally reached the final home game as the Rockies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the last time in the three-game series.

After Thursday, the Rockies will head to Chicago to play the final three games of the season.

Colorado is entering the game on Thursday at 57-101 after losing the first two games of the series. While there was hope early on that this team wouldn’t have yet another 100-plus losing year, alas they have achieved that record yet again.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, have plenty at stake. With the two wins over Colorado, Arizona has an 84-74 record and enters Thursday’s game three games behind the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card race with just four games remaining.

Thursday gives the Rockies one last chance to get a win in front of their home crowd. That would also deliver a significant blow to a division rival’s postseason hopes.

Rockies Fall Short in Comeback

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Mason Adams (38) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado spent most of Wednesday evening trying to recover from a ridiculous first inning.

Arizona scored four runs in the opening frame. The biggest blow came when Corbin Carroll hit a two-run triple. Mason Adams’ record will show all four runs charged as unearned.

Adams would come back to prove that he can handle pressure. He retired 13 consecutive batters and finished the night with eight strikeouts over six innings.

You have to give the Rockies an “A” for effort. They did try to fight back.

Adael Amador gave the team an RBI double in the second before Hunter Goodman performed yet again and added a sacrifice fly in the third. Ezequiel Tovar added another home run to his stat line in the eighth inning, which gave the Rockies a shot. With runners on second and third in the ninth, Tovar unfortunately popped out to end the game.

Arizona would go on to win 5-3.

Now, Colorado is getting one more chance to send the Coors Field crowd home with a win.

Rockies Starting Lineup vs. Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy, LF Connor Norby, 2B Hunter Goodman, DH TJ Rumfield, 1B Cole Carrigg, CF Kyle Karros, 3B Brett Sullivan, C Jordan Beck, RF Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Starting pitcher: Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MT at Coors Field.

Gordon is taking the mound with a 1-5 season record, a 6.01 ERA, and 84 strikeouts. Arizona is putting faith in Eduardo Rodriguez, who is 15-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 140 strikeouts.

Rockies Make Several Changes

Colorado and manager Warren Schaeffer are taking full advantage of the time they have left to get a good look at the players that can shape 2027 and beyond.

Goodman is moving from catcher to designated hitter. Sullivan is catching and batting seventh.

Norby is returning to the lineup at second base and batting second. Carrigg will stay in center field. Karros is getting more experience at third while Beck is taking the duties at right field.

Goodman is reaching for an individual milestone in these next four games. He’s just one home run away from 40 and that hasn’t happened since 2019.