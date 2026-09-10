Rockies Hunter Goodman Still Campaigning As Best Power in Baseball

Almost everyone with internet access knows about the Colorado Rockies' struggles this past season, which took a low-lighted turn in the past few days when they became the first team in baseball to be officially eliminated from the playoffs.

That said, their man behind the dish, Hunter Goodman, is having his best power surge at the plate this year, as his production is on pace for the best season of his career, which is why he was selected to his second consecutive All-Star selection.

It was a shame Goodman wasn't selected to be a part of the Home Run Derby, as he has gone step for step with all of the big names, but it feels like it came down to him being a part of a struggling Rockies squad.

Hunter Goodman swats home run No. 37! pic.twitter.com/7jaZQWnSN9 — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

However, he continues to solidify himself as one of the game's top sluggers, as shown by his 37 home runs, which tie him for 5th-most. Critics would say that is because he plays at Coors Field- the most long-shot-friendly ballpark in the majors- but they would be wrong.

Goodman is nearing 40 homers on the season, but 22 of them have come away from his home stadiums, which is two more than the next highest, Matt Olson, who is the only other player in either league with 20 at away games.

If the 26-year-old surpasses the 40-home-run threshold, he will be the first National League catcher to hit 40 in a season since Javy Lopez in 2003, which would further cement his slugging capabilities.

Goodman's Rankings Amongst Catchers This Season

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a two-run home run against the Yankees in the Bronx. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Goodman is in a little bit of a rut at the plate with a .213 batting average over his last 30 games, but when he does make contact, it's with power, as his slugging percentage is .413 during that period. His production is still there, which is why he ranks among the best catchers in baseball.

37 Home Runs- 1st by +9 78 RBI- 3rd 42 Drawn Walks- 10th .247 Batting Average- 5th .313 On-Base Percentage- 6th .528 Slugging Percentage- 1st only player above .464 .841 OPS- 1st and 2nd

Colorado relies on explosive offense to win games and they will need Goodman if the team wants to avoid another 100-loss season. The Rockies have 17 games left to play and will have to go 8-9 to avoid that same fate, and without Goodman coming to life, it won't be possible.