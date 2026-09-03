Rockies’ Brett Sullivan Had A Strange Walk-Off Coincidence

After Colton Cowser made one of the best catches in recent memory to preserve an Orioles victory the night before, Brett Sullivan answered Wednesday with a looping two-out, two-run single into left field in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Colorado a 6-5 walk-off win over Baltimore.

The hit traveled only 204 feet and left Sullivan’s bat at 73.6 mph. Grant Wolfram threw a full-count sinker that Sullivan appeared to be a bit late on, but he got just enough of it to poke the ball the other way into shallow left field.

It was a brutal result for Baltimore, and for Colorado it probably felt like a small measure of payback after Cowser’s heroics the night before.

It might have also induced a bit of déjà vu for Sullivan, considering 73.6 mph has now shown up both off his bat and out of his hand.

By Hand And By Bat

Brett Sullivan pitches in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this season, on May 26, Colorado was getting clobbered 15-1 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. As is customary in blowouts, the Rockies called on a position player to avoid wasting valuable bullpen arms on mop-up duty.

Sullivan was the lucky man that day, going from calling pitches behind the plate to throwing them himself.

He surprisingly pitched well in the frame, with his final out coming against Miguel Rojas. Sullivan reared back and fired a 73.6 mph fastball that Rojas rolled over for a groundout.

The pitch would normally be considered batting practice for a major-league hitter, but considering how drastic the speed differential was from what Rojas had been seeing all night, his eyes probably needed a moment to adjust. Ragging on him too much would be a bit unfair.

It is a funny coincidence, but one that ended up benefiting Colorado. The first 73.6 mph moment came in a blowout where the Rockies were simply trying to go home and forget the game ever happened. The next time that number popped up, it won them a game.

By extra innings, however, plenty of Rockies fans appeared to have seen enough. The announced attendance was 15,616, but there were enough empty seats by the 11th that a fan probably could have moved down several rows for a better view.

Maybe if the Rockies can string together a few more games like this, Coors Field will be a little livelier the next time Sullivan steps up with a chance to play hero.