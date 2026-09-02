Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Will Smith Out, Miguel Rojas Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back in the win column on Wednesday night and even their series with the St. Louis Cardinals after a lopsided loss on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers gave up 13 runs — including five home runs — on Tuesday in an ugly pitching display. Offensively, the team was able to break through for eight runs in a promising sign from an inconsistent lineup.

Now, the Dodgers need to put it all together with the final stretch of regular season play here.

“I think that the guys can see the finish line,” manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday. “We’ve played a lot of baseball, like everyone has. For me, it’s just honing in on the mental mistakes. Throughout the year, there’s been some base running and then some empty at-bats that we got to get better at, whether it be non-situational, situational and just tightening some things up because we got to get better.”

Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his run of dominance.

Yamamoto is 12-8 with a 2.56 ERA across 24 starts this season, striking out 153 while walking 36 over 158 innings of work.

He's been even better since the All-Star break, sporting a 1.90 ERA through seven starts and 47.1 innings pitched.

As for the Cardinals, they appear to be going with a semi-bullpen game that will be started by left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz. The rookie has made two three-inning appearances this year (one in May and one last week), allowing a total of six runs over six innings for a 9.00 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts to three walks.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Tommy Edman, CF Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Miguel Rojas, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Hunter Feduccia, C

Will Smith, who played in his first game since June 5 on Tuesday night, is out of the lineup on Wednesday. This is a planned day off for Smith, who the Dodgers are easing back into action after missing nearly three months.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Sept. 2 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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