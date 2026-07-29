Rockies Could Be the Biggest Winner if the Red Sox Panic Overpay

The MLB trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 3 and things are going to pick up across baseball. Some teams have already gotten a jump on the deadline, including the Boston Red Sox, who acquired infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals. In his game with the Red Sox on Monday night against the Athletics, Mead was hit on the wrist in his second at-bat. He ended up breaking it.

That's why, around the trade deadline, things can change at any moment. Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow gave up a promising young left-handed pitcher, Connelly Early, to the Nationals for Mead. Now, they are staring at the possibility that Mead could be done for the season, which leaves the Red Sox looking for another power-hitting right-handed bat.

Without Mead, Boston is right back where they were before the trade, looking for a power bat in the middle of the lineup. They are also looking to upgrade at catcher, and the Colorado Rockies have Hunter Goodman, whom the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, will listen on. However, that doesn't mean he'll trade him, unless he gets blown away with a potential deal. Breslow could be that person to do that.

Rockies Could Take Advantage of Desperate Red Sox

Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once left for dead and buried at the bottom of the American League East Division and the AL wild-card race after the Rockies took two out of three from Boston in late June, a 15-game winning streak has changed things completely for the Red Sox. Now they are in a postseason spot and Breslow's job could be on the line, which means more moves are likely coming.

Losing Mead for the foreseeable future and possibly the rest of the season could create and cause a panic move from Breslow. If that's the case, then DePodesta could benefit from Breslow looking and likely overpaying for a player like Goodman.

Boston has a ton of young talent in the minors who have been mentioned as potential trade pieces, including shortstop Franklin Arias, the No. 7-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. They also have some young arms that could be available, as well as some current MLB roster talent that they could look to include in a deal.

As the trade deadline gets closer, one of the more fascinating teams could end up being the Rockies. Who does DePodesta see as building blocks for the future and who does he look to move? Giving up a homegrown power-hitting catcher who is turning into one of the top power hitters in MLB would be very difficult to do.

However, if Breslow, or anyone else, is willing to overpay for him in a panic move with young pieces that could help speed up the rebuild, then it's something that DePodesta would have to seriously consider.

What a next five days it's shaping up to be in Denver.