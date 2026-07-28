Rockies Fan Base Could Be Devastated When Trade Deadline Comes To Close

It might not seem like much, but the Colorado Rockies have really turned a corner this year despite being tied for the worst record in baseball, and it has been a massive turnaround from just last season.

At any point in the year in 2025, there was no need to check the standings as to who was struggling the most, as the Rockies were on pace for the worst record in history and narrowly missed it. So, what has changed?

Well, it is the young guns in the hitting lineup who have sparked life into this team, which puts them in the top third of baseball offensively as guys like TJ Rumfield, Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, and Jake McCarthy continue to explode.

Rockies letting teams know these players are available, per @BNightengale:



Mickey Moniak

Jake McCarthy

Willi Castro

Antonio Senzatela

Kyle Freeland

Michael Lorenzen

Tomoyuki Sugano pic.twitter.com/jYr1Exxxnn — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 26, 2026

However, the Rockies have made it public that McCarthy, Goodman, and Moniak are players the organization is willing to make a deal on, which would ultimately crush the fan base for Colorado, as in-park homers and come-from-behind wins have been a part of their DNA as of late.

This losing organization has one of the most loyal, and dependable fan bases across the majors, and this season they have really had something to cheer for, so seeing any of their stat leaders suiting up for another team next week would be devastating.

Quick Look at What These Players Have Accomplished This Year

Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) hits an RBI double in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player that comes to mind who would break the hearts of Colorado has to be Goodman, who was once again named an All-Star and snubbed for a selection to the Home Run Derby. This year, Goodman has amassed 31 homers and 60 runners driven home as the biggest piece of their offense.

Then, there is McCarthy who is hitting nearly .300 with a slugging percentage over .500 as he trails only Goodman in RBI this season despite playing in fewer games with less trips to the plate.

Luckily, Rumfield does not appear to be on the chopping block, as he is firmly putting himself in the Rookie of the Year conversation, but their first baseman can't do it alone. He is easily the best acquisition that the ballclub made this offseason, so it is nice to know that he at least isn't going anywhere.

Yes, Colorado is clearly an organization that is going to be selling at this trade deadline, but after the 180 that the Rockies have made in one offseason, shouldn't they hold off and let them keep trying to develop?

Well, the fanbase sure thinks so.