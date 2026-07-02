Rockies End John Brebbia Experiment and Promote Intriguing Prospect to Mound

Apparently, all it took for the Colorado Rockies to believe in their first decision was an implosion. Ok, so maybe it was a slap in the face to get them to wake up. But whatever the cause, John Brebbia was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

This move is just one more in Warren Schaeffer and Paul dePodesta’s toolbox to shape the future of the team. It may have taken two tries, but they recognized that the failing veteran wasn’t making the cut, and it was time to give a prospect a chance.

The Rockies decided to call up right-hander Gabriel Hughes to take Brebbia’s roster spot.

Hughes, at 24 years old, will be making his major league debut in a Rockies uniform. It has been a long journey after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2023 and being in recovery all of 2024.

Brebbia’s Chance Ran Out

Less than two weeks after the Rockies selected Brebbia’s contract from Triple-A Albuquerque, they made the decision to release him once again. It is intriguing that they gave him a second chance, but there must have been something there that the coaching staff liked.

The team had hoped that the veteran could provide some stability to the bullpen that has struggled mightily and been hit with multiple injuries throughout the year.

Instead, the results were the same as they were during spring training - a disappointment, and they elected to release him.

A Second Chance Didn’t Change the Outcome

Colorado Rockies pitcher John Brebbia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brebbia just never could find his footing with the Rockies, and each outing seemed to be getting worse.

In his three appearances with the team this season, the 36-year-old posted an unfortunate 10.38 ERA, allowed seven hits, five earned runs and two home runs over just 4.1 innings.

While it was a small sample size, and maybe even could be argued unfair to judge so quickly, the team couldn’t leave him in any longer due to the damage he was causing. The history of his stat line also proves that this is just an extension of the past several seasons.

In 2024, Brebbia recorded a 5.86 ERA, and then went on to struggle even more in 2025 when he posted a 7.71 ERA.

The Rockies originally signed him to a minor league contract last winter and gave him a non-roster invite to spring training. He was released before Opening Day.

Wednesday’s transaction suggests that Colorado came back to believe in their original evaluation.

Gabriel Hughes Earns His Opportunity

Colorado Rockies pitcher Gabriel Hughes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The transaction will give an opportunity to one of Colorado’s most intriguing young pitchers.

Hughes is a former first-round draft pick by the Rockies and has spent his season with Triple-A Albuquerque. In 11 appearances he posted a 4.63 ERA over 46.2 innings pitched. He started in nine games and has a 2-1 record.

Whether he finds his way to the rotation or settles in as a reliever will just take time, but this promotion will give him a chance to show off and the team some evaluation time against major league competition.

For a team that everyone understands is rebuilding, sending a rookie in for evaluation can bring much better results than watching a veteran burn innings at the end of his career.