Rockies Evaluating Former First-Round Pick for Recent Injury

It’s not great news when there’s a top talent player making news due to an unfortunate situation.

The Colorado Rockies' top prospect has not been in the lineup since Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Ethan Holliday Bothered with Latest Injury

Ethan Holliday is drafted by the Colorado Rockies | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Holliday is one of the best prospects in the Rockies' farm system. He’s only 19, and there’s nothing but great things said about him. In addition, he comes from a baseball background, as he is the sone of former Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday, and he’s the brother of Jackson Holliday, who plays for the Baltimore Orioles.

Holliday hasn’t played at Fresno A Grizzlies since Wednesday due to his foot bothering him but he’s been evaluated, per Thomas Harding at MLB.com. He hasn’t been on the injury list yet. Holliday is hitting .262 this season with nine home runs and 32 RBIs with a .952 OPS in 122 at-bats.

The Rockies selected Holliday as the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft. He’s in his second season at Fresno-A. Holliday connected on six of his nine home runs in May. On May 16, Holliday hit two home runs against the Visalia Rawhide. It was his first multi-homer game. The Rockies are hoping to see more of that by the time he gets promoted to the majors. The time will come, but not now.

We see teams that want to play it safe with their young prospects. There’s no need to rush Holliday, especially when he’s still being developed, and now they have to be cautious because of the latest injury. Giving Holliday a couple more days of rest may be necessary because his foot is sensitive, and the organization doesn’t want to put him in a position where he could reinjure himself.

His brother, Jackson, also suffered injuries that kept him out of the lineup for the first months of this season. His situation was worse because he had to undergo surgery to remove a fractured hook on his right hamate bone. Jackson is fully healthy now and is active on the Orioles roster. If anything, Jackson could offer some words of encouragement to his brother.

The Holliday parents are lucky and proud to have their two sons, highly touted prospects, take this baseball journey to another level and continue to follow Matt’s footsteps.

The Rockies haven’t been to the playoffs since 2018, but with all the talent on the current roster and in the minors, we should see them become playoff contenders in the next three or five years.