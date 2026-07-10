Rockies and Goodman Should Be Insulted With No Word Regarding Home Run Derby

Monday, July 13, the All-Star break festivities will officially commence with the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia, where the best sluggers in the game this season will duke it out for bragging rights with the elite.

One would think that means the biggest bats will be there, or at least invited. Not necessarily, as Colorado Rockies slugger Hunter Goodman made it known that he has not received the call despite trailing only Kyle Schwarber in the National League this year in long balls.

Goodman spoke with FoulTerritory on the situation, as he had yet to be hinted at with only three remaining slots to fill.

"I’ve had some Rockies people trying to help me out and get me in," stated Goodman. " I’ve talked to my agent a little bit; they said they’ve talked to some people, but me personally, I don’t want to beg for it. I’m not going to beg to try and do it. I feel like I’ve done enough to where I should get invited.”

The Rockies are boasting the top all-around offense in baseball in the last month, and in that same 30 days, Goodman has launched nine homers.

Who Has Claimed Their Place So Far

Rockies designated hitter Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run off a pitch from Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Mike Paredes (53) in the first inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who aren't aware, this will take place on Monday, with four players from each league bracketed off, and they will hit as many home runs as they can in a certain time frame. Rinse and repeat until there is a winner.

Right now, five have officially accepted the invite:

Bryce Harper- NL

Junior Caminero- AL

Ben Rice- AL

Jac Caglianone- AL

Jordan Walker- NL

So, there is still a pair of slots open that Goodman can step into, but should he have received the call first, before Harper or Walker? Absolutely.

Hunter Goodman, who has 27 homers, says he's still waiting on his Home Run Derby call... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9ifeBXMUCZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 8, 2026

In the year, Goodman is dominating both of the fellow NL contestants and isn't showing signs of slowing down by any means. Unfortunately, it doesn't look any better that neither Harper or Walker are even relatively close.

Harper barely sits inside the top 10 in homers this season among fellow players in the NL. If any player on the Phillies should be there, it is Schwarber. Now, everyone doesn't always choose to attend, and that is another matter.

Time and time again, athletes choose to sit out the All-Star festivities, which explains why Yordan Alvarez won't be participating in the derby this year, because that was his choice. Goodman hasn't even had that option yet and is now seeing a whole lot less production receive the honor.