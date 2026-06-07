Rockies Flip Relief Pitchers in Latest MLB Transaction

The Colorado Rockies made some key announcements on Sunday as it related to their pitching staff.

The Rockies announced that they were optioning pitcher TJ Shook back to Triple-A Albuquerque and promoting Sammy Peralta to the Majors.

TJ Shook’s Not So Pleasant Weekend

Colorado Rockies hat and glove on the bench | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Shook, a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher made his appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. After his performance, the Rockies decided to send him to Albuquerque after giving up four hits and two earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched. Shook also recorded three strikeouts.

Saturday’s marked his third game of the season. Shook made his debut on June 2nd against the Los Angeles Angels. In that game, Shook gave up just one hit in 1.0 innings pitched.

The Rockies needed a fresh arm after pitching Shook for more than three innings on Saturday. He likely wouldn't be able to pitch until mid-week. Colorado used a bullpen game on Saturday after putting starter Tanner Gordon on the IL on Friday.

For that reason, this may not be as bitter an option for Shook. This is more about availability. His career in the minors is a total of 34-23 record with a 4.30 ERA, 493 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP in 151 games.

Peralta, a left-hander, will take his spot. He is also 28 years old. Colorado is his third team. Peralta began his career with the Chicago White Sox and then made a quick stop with the Los Angeles Angels before arriving at the Rockies.

The White Sox drafted Peralta in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Peralta played seven seasons in the minors and three seasons internationally. His record at the minors is 30-17 with a 4.19 ERA, 416 strikeouts in 194 games.

Having many years of professional baseball experience is a plus. Peralta has been grinding it out for years, but the question remains the same: Can he keep his job at the big league level? These opportunities are never guaranteed, especially if a player has one lousy performance.

Now that Peralta got the call to join the Rockies' big league roster, he must make this count. It's possible he could be used out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rockies are in last place in the National League West Division. They have lost both Friday and Saturday's games against the Brewers and were trying to avoid a sweep.