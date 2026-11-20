It was a trade that few saw coming that changes how everyone will look at the Colorado Rockies' starting rotation.

On Thursday, the Rockies reportedly acquiring right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan who reported the deal in a post on X. Colorado, not a franchise that takes on payroll often, will take on Castillo's entire contract. The White Sox got two prospects in return.

The White Sox were expected to receive left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and catcher Douglas Veliz. Sullivan was Colorado's second-round pick in 2023 and made his major league debut during the 2026 season. Veliz is a 17-year-old catcher who played in the Dominican Summer League.

The financial commitment to Castillo is not insignificant and it makes him the No. 1 starter in the rotation in 2027. He is set to earn $22.75 million in 2027 and has a $25 million vesting option for 2028. That option is tied to his innings pitched during the 2027 season and his health going into 2028.

Why Luis Castillo?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castillo, meanwhile, struggled during the 2026 campaign. He finished with a 4-11 record, a 5.85 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP over 130 2/3 innings between the Seattle Mariners and White Sox. He recorded 112 strikeouts in 29 appearances.



His numbers were even worse after joining Chicago. Castillo posted an 8.42 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP in nine appearances, including six starts, over 31 innings. He also finished the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The Rockies are hoping that Castillo looks more like the pitcher he was in 2023-25 with the Mariners, when he won a combined 36 games.

The White Sox reportedly did not want to part with Martin. But Colorado likely required him as a throw-in to assume all of Castillo's salary, since the deal took $24 million off Chicago's books in 2027.

Martin has become a dependable starting option after finding his footing with the White Sox in 2026. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 9-8 record and a 3.95 ERA in 29 appearances, including 28 starts. He also recorded 122 strikeouts over 146 innings with a 1.32 WHIP, according to MLB.com.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Davis Martin (65). Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His deep arsenal and ability to consistently throw strikes have made him a reliable back-end starter. Martin is also still in his pre-arbitration years, giving Colorado another controllable pitcher who is coming off a solid season.

The Rockies will be taking on Castillo's salary, but the deal also gives them two right-handed pitchers for their staff. Martin is coming off a season in which he established himself as a regular starter, while Castillo will be looking to put his difficult year behind him.