The Chicago White Sox have struck a surprise trade as they continue to bolster their roster after a breakout 2026 season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the White Sox will send Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies. Two prospects will head to the South Side in the deal, with early reports indicating that those players will be left-hander Sean Sullivan and young catcher Douglas Veliz.

The Rockies are acquiring Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade with the White Sox, sending back Sean Sullivan and another prospect, per source. The Rockies will take on Castillo’s full salary. @JeffPassan was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 20, 2026

The deal comes in the wake of the White Sox being among the first teams to secure a free-agent starter. Dustin May signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract to join the rotation. The White Sox officially introduced May on Thursday, and James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that GM Chris Getz has plans to make another deal of a similar magnitude this offseason.

All things considered, this transaction with the Colorado Rockies coincides with that plan. Not only have the White Sox moved on from a long-time starter in Martin, but they have also opened up even more financial wiggle room.

Grading the White Sox Trade with the Rockies

Sep 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of White Sox fans will be quick to sing Chris Getz' praises after this one.

The White Sox GM got himself into a bit of a mess at the trade deadline, opting to add Luis Castillo in a deal with the Seattle Mariners over one of the many other quality starting pitchers on the market. To be sure, Castillo had a proven track record of his own, but the recent production had fallen off a cliff. He was struggling heavily in Seattle with a 5.06 ERA, and the change of scenery ended up doing him no good.

Indeed, Castillo only stumbled more with the White Sox, recording an 8.42 ERA in nine appearances. Things were so ugly that Will Venable eventually moved him to the bullpen, only for the team to eventually place him on the IL and keep him off the postseason roster entirely.

As if all that wasn't concerning enough, the White Sox were on the books for Castillo's $24.2 million owed next season. Most just assumed Chicago would have to eat that deal, but Getz clearly had other plans.

Getting off Castillo's full remaining salary is a major win for the White Sox as they look to keep building out this team to be a true contender. Now, did it come at the expense of a solid and familiar arm in Davis Martin? Yes, but it's clear that they didn't see a world where Martin was playing a meaningful role for them in 2027.

Martin had a really strong start to the season before things began to slip in July. He may have still finished the year with a 3.95 ERA, but Venable clearly lost some trust in the veteran when the spotlight was brightest. Martin was unable to eat significant innings late in the year, and this led to him appearing in only a single postseason game out of the bullpen. In that performance, Martin also gave up 2 earned runs in just an inning of work.

The White Sox have already promoted Grant Taylor to a starting role next season, have Sean Burke coming off a great year, and now have Dustin May ready to play a big role. Add in a ton of young arms like Hagen Smith, Noah Schultz, and David Sandlin, as well as a fair amount of remaining financial flexibility, and the White Sox have a chance to put together a very solid starting unit for next year.

As for the pieces the White Sox got back, we will dig into that more later. Sean Sullivan has shown flashes and appeared in a few major league games this season. Douglas Veliz is more of a flyer, as he's still just 17 years old and in the DSL.

Overall, this trade for the White Sox was more about getting off a bad salary and creating less of a logjam in the starting pitching department. Do they get a slap on the wrist for putting themselves in this situation in the first place? Yes, but at least they were quick to course-correct.

Instant Trade Grade: B