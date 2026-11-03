Rockies Get Compelling Reason To Trade Top Asset This Offseason

Heading into the offseason, Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has some very interesting decisions that a lot of other front offices across the league will be keeping their eyes on.

Most of those eyes will be looking to see if the Rockies make some of their players available in trade discussions. Will DePodesta make some bigger moves this offseason than he did last winter? A potential lockout could hamper that on Dec. 1.

However, business will continue as usual until then, with free agents signing and maybe some trades happening. Whether any get done before or after the lockout remains to be seen, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed each MLB team's top trade asset this offseason and he gave a compelling case for DePodesta to trade catcher Hunter Goodman.

Rockies Get Compelling Reason To Trade Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman drew trade rumors last offseason and at the trade deadline back in August. However, Colorado has decided not to make a panic move by trading him. That might be changing, but Rymer explained why it might be time this winter to trade the power-hitting backstop.

"The Rockies need as much prospect depth as they can get, so Goodman absolutely needs to be back on the market this winter. He's slugged 72 home runs across the last two seasons, with good numbers away from Coors Field. He has three more years of club control left,'' Rymer wrote.

Colorado made some progress in 2026 in terms of wins and losses. Sure, they lost 100 games for the fourth straight year, but manager Warren Schaeffer had his team more competitive this season, and they were not an easy series for some of the top teams in the league. The next step will be losing fewer than 100 games and developing more young players in 2027.

Goodman's value is pretty high right now in terms of his power at the plate. Do his numbers have to be looked at more in depth because he plays half his games at Coors Field? Maybe, but that hasn't stopped teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox from being linked to him.

Goodman is coming off a season where he hit a career-high 41 home runs and drove in 88 runs in 138 games while slashing .245/.310/.529. Is his long-term outlook behind the plate at 27 years old? Some teams might see a position change in his future, maybe as a DH as he gets older. Regardless, Rymer made a compelling argument for DePodesta to trade him this winter for an organization still in a rebuild for at least a couple more seasons.