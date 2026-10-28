Rockies' Most Realistic Offseason Moves: What Should and Shouldn't Happen

Despite losing 100 games for the fourth straight season, the case could be made that the Colorado Rockies took some positive steps in Paul DePodesta's first season as the president of baseball operations.

The Rockies had some young players step up and prove that they are worthy of being considered to be part of the next core going forward for manager Warren Schaeffer. However, with every offseason, there are moves that need to be made for the next season, but we have no idea when that next season will begin.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are playing Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night in Florida, and if it is the last game of the 2026 season, then all eyes shift toward the offseason and a potential lockout looming on December 1.

Before then, it'll be business as usual for the month of November, and there are going to be some decisions that Colorado has to make. Here are some moves that should happen and some that, well, maybe shouldn't.

Rockies Must Add Veterans To Current Roster Construction

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, for the most part, DePodesta had success adding some veterans to his roster. He also added some who backfired and didn't come close to working out, mainly right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen. Jose Quintana battled injuries, and former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano ended up being the ace of the staff.

Despite some of the young players who stepped up like TJ Rumfield, Cole Carrigg, and Kyle Karros, adding more veterans to the mix in the rotation and with everyday players is a must. That might mean that some decisions in terms of moving some players under contract might have to be made.

Is Colorado going to be able to land one of the big-name free agents? Probably not. However, some names that they could target are pitcher Dustin May, outfielder Taylor Ward, and maybe even consider bringing back Sugano.

Rockies Must Avoid Temptation To Make Big Trade

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, the rebuild under DePodesta isn't going to happen overnight, but there should be more steps taken in the right direction when the next season begins. Trading catcher Hunter Goodman has been something that has had a lot of rumors surrounding it, and truth be told, power-hitting catchers are hard to find, and Colorado has one of the best ones in MLB.

Sure, DePodesta could get a huge return, but holding onto Goodman, and if you are going to make a trade, maybe wait until there is a backup plan in place and the time is right to strike in terms of bringing back the assets that can maximize the best possible return.

There are teams that would be willing to pay a steep price for Goodman at any time, like the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox. Those are two teams willing to overpay at times to outbid each other for a player like Goodman.

Colorado is in a better place than it was just one year ago. They took positive steps in 2026 and they have a plan in place where they can build off the success they had. This is quietly a big offseason in the Mile High City, and it's one where DePodesta shouldn't be quick to make a move just to make a move.