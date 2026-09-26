Rockies Have Major Rotation Questions to Answer Before 2027

The Colorado Rockies have plenty of problems to address as they head into the offseason. The first problem is just finding a way to win. They are now four seasons into a streak that no one wants - a 100+ loss season.

For fans, it’s almost a relief when the season is over.

Once again, the Rockies are facing a starting rotation problem. It’s not like they didn’t try to make some adjustments, but they didn’t work.

Rather than relying on almost exclusively young pitchers, the team went the veteran direction. Kyle Freeland was surrounded by veterans Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano.

It didn’t work.

Now, president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta is entering the winter needing to completely restructure the rotation yet again. Part of that will be determining if any of the organization’s younger pitchers are ready.

Rockies Could Have Multiple Openings

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeland, Quintana and Sugano are all at the end of their current contract.

That creates a possiblity of a significant rebuild in the pitching department.

Ryan Feltner is under team control and is currently listed as part of the Colorado rotation. Rookie Mason Adams has started to make a case for himself for 2027. Through his first six MLB starts, he has a 4.03 ERA with 31 strikeouts.

Adams hasn’t been dominant by any stretch, but he has been encouraging and has probably done enough to warrant a second look to begin spring training.

After him, things become very uncertain.

Chase Dollander Remains Rockies Biggest Wild Card

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Dollander was supposed to be a pitcher this team could build its future around.

That part hasn’t really changed, but the timeline certainly did.

Dollander underwent surgery in June to have an internal brace placed in his right elbow. The team expects him to return sometime in 2027, but his rehab will determine just how quickly that happens.

While that is encouraging, the reality is that Colorado can’t count on Dollander being a part of Opening Day, let alone whether or not he will be able to return to a full starter’s workload when the 2027 season starts.

His eventual return will give the Rockies a significant boost, especially if he can continue to be what Colorado envisioned.

McCade Brown is another possibility, but he’s got injury issues of his own.

Brown spent almost all of the 2026 season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He was making his way back and advancing to being able to throw a bullpen, and then the Rockies shut him down to keep him healthy for 2027.

Just like Dollander, Brown will be a welcome addition when he is able to return, but the team can’t count on either to immediately stabilize this rotation.

Rockies Have to Fix Pitching

Colorado has tried a lot of things, the latest being centered on veterans. It didn’t work.

In a post-game media meeting, Manager Warren Schaeffer acknowledged that the strategy didn’t produce the desired result, and also admitted that the team may have to rethink the use of pitchers.

Coors Field seems to be a nuisance for the team. It has proven to be very hard to build a five-man rotation capable of consistently pitching deep into games. It’s not impossible though and the front office needs to make this the biggest priority.

DePodesta should be aggressively looking for pitching this winter. No questions ask, no excuses. If they want to get out of this extreme slump, it starts with pitching.