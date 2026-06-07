Rockies Injured Outfielders Still Without Definite Timeline for Return

Hunter Goodman and Jake McCarthy are knocking the cover off the ball for the Colorado Rockies of late. They could use some help.

It’s not coming as soon as Rockies fans would like.

Earlier this week Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer was asked about the injury status of three different outfielders — Mickey Moniak, Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle. The updates weren’t so much updates as they were exercises in seeing which one is the closest to taking another step toward a timeline. That’s the tricky part of injuries. Timelines are never really timelines.

Rockies Outfield Injury Updates

Moniak may be the closest to returning, but he’s not exactly close. Per Kevin Henry at the Denver Gazette, Moniak hit off a tee while the team was in Anaheim, which is progress from the for Moniak to go to an affiliate to start a rehab assignment — which Schaeffer said is a necessity — the last hurdle is at least one live batting practice. He’s not close to that, hence no timetable to return.

Before the injury, the left-handed hitting outfielder was in great shape at the plate, as he was slashing .280/.335/.607 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI. He was on his way to bettering his career highs of last season with 24 home runs and 68 RBI.

Doyle has been on the injured list since May 21 with a left oblique contusion. Schaeffer told Henry and other reporters that Beck is “feeling a lot better” but he hasn’t started baseball activities yet. So, he’s behind Moniak and there’s no timetable for him to begin baseball activities much less return to the roster.

Doyle was off to a rough start offensively. In 43 games he slashed .207/.279/.270 with one home run and four RBI. He’s not been the same player since 2024 when he slashed .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 72 RBI. Colorado could use his glove, as he’s a two-time National League Gold Glove winner in center field.

Beck has been out since May 18 with a left hamstring strain. He received an injection in late May to help accelerate the recovery process. All Schaeffer could offer to reporters was that Beck was “progressing,” but didn’t even mention baseball activities.

He’s been the worst of the three at the plate this season, as he’s slashed .183/.227/.305 with one home run and 10 RBI. It’s a huge step back from last season when he slashed .258/.317/.416 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI as he carved out an everyday role for himself.

Without the trio, the Rockies’ starting outfield on Saturday was McCarthy, Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston. Fortunately for Colorado, all three are hitting better than Doyle and Beck and have been on par with Moniak.