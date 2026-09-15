Rockies Latest Setback Adds Insult To Injury in Frustrating Month of September

When it rains, it pours. The Colorado Rockies are finding that out right now. To say that manager Warren Schaeffer and his team are limping toward the finish line of the 2026 season would be a major understatement.

It wasn't too long ago that the Rockies were trying to head down the road of trying to avoid a fourth straight 100-loss season. Colorado was playing well for Schaeffer after significant changes last offseason, with Paul DePodesta being hired as president of baseball operations and Josh Byrnes being added as general manager.

However, Colorado opened a four-game series with the red-hot San Diego Padres at Coors Field on Monday night amid a seven-game losing streak that saw them swept by the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers on a recent road trip.

In a back-and-forth battle, Colorado dropped their eighth straight with an 8-7 loss. The loss was more than just the game, as two-time All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman exited the game in the seventh inning with a thumb injury.

Hunter Goodman Injury Adds To Rockies Recent Struggles

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Josh Boland | USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, when it rains, it pours. Goodman was 2-for-3 in the game with a walk, but on his sixth-inning triple, his headfirst slide into third base hurt his thumb. He didn't think anything of it at the time, but when he went out for the top of the seventh and made his throw to second after catching Blas Castaño’s warmup pitches, he knew something wasn't right. He was removed from the game by Schaeffer.

“My right hand, my thumb, got caught on the bag, and I don't really know what happened after that,” Goodman said, per Owen Perkins of MLB.com. “When I dove, I thought my right hand was going to slide past the bag and not touch it, and my right thumb kind of just hit the side.”

Brett Sullivan replaced Goodman and now all eyes will be on Colorado's catcher on Tuesday after more tests are done. In 129 games this season, Goodman is slashing .245/.312/.529 with 38 home runs and 81 RBIs. He already has a career-high in home runs and is 10 RBIs shy of a career-high that he set in 2025.

Make no mistake about it, the Rockies are trying to get to the finish line on the 2026 season on Sept. 27 against the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City as quickly as possible in what is going to be another last-place finish in the National League West.

If Goodman doesn't play again this season, it wouldn't be the worst thing and would be a perfect way to finish what has been a rough last month of baseball in Denver.