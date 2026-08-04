Rockies Make Statement With Sweep Fueled by Historic Performances

While the trade deadline is stealing the headlines of every baseball site in America, the Rockies just had, arguably, their best weekend of the season.

They downed the Royals in three straight games and made plenty of noise while doing so. Here's what happened, why it matters, and what's coming next.

Kyle Freeland Throws His First Complete Game

That's right, it finally happened. Freeland, in his 10th season in Colorado, finally went the distance to complete the sweep on Sunday.

The Colorado native was magnificent in his first start of August as he picked up his third win of the year. He threw 115 pitches in the outing, striking out a season-high eight batters and only giving up one run.

Hunter Goodman Tops the NL Home Run Leaderboard

Goodman only needed two games to make his impact felt against Kansas City. In Saturday's 12-6 win, the Rockies' star catcher hit two home runs and drove in five.

Those bombs were his 32nd and 33rd of the season, tying him with Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber at the top of the NL leaderboard. Only Yordan Alvarez, who has 35, of the Astros has more this year.

Homer no. 33 for #Rockies Hunter Goodman, his second of the game.



Goodman has six multi-homer games this season, the most by a National League catcher since Mike Piazza in 1995. pic.twitter.com/lhojowJXAc — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 2, 2026

Goodman was given the day off on Sunday, which piqued interest around the league with the deadline imminent. Fear not, though, Rockies fans, manager Warren Schaefer says he wasn't held out for a trade, but for rest given the early start time and blazing temperatures.

Jordan Romano's Bizarre Feat

Romano, who only has nine saves this season, now leads two franchises in saves this season. That's right, Romano's four saves with the Angels still lead the club despite being released in April. Now, as a Rockie, Romano has overtaken Juan Mejia and Viktor Vodnik as he picked up his fifth save of the season in the sweep.

Jul 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romano has been a surprisingly great acquisition for Colorado. He has now pitched in eight games and has just a 1.17 ERA as he's stepped into the closer role, which desperately needed stability.

Looking Ahead

The Rockies will take on the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. First pitch Monday is at 6:40.

With the sweep, Colorado climbed out of baseball's cellar. The Angels now hold the worst record in the sport at 43-69, two games worse than the Rockies.

Another positive note from this weekend is that the Rockies officially passed last year's dismal mark of 43 wins, and they still have two months left in the season. They're nowhere near contenders yet, but the ship seems to be turning in the right direction.