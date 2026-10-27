Rockies Named As Surprising Landing Spot for Veteran Free Agent Outfielder

When the Colorado Rockies hired Paul DePodesta as their next President of Baseball Operations, his vision for his first offseason in charge was clear: sign veterans on short-term deals that could be flipped at the trade deadline if everything goes well.

Not everything went well in terms of the vision, as Michael Lorenzen struggled and was released in August, after the trade deadline, when the Rockies couldn't move him. Tomoyuki Sugano signed and ended up becoming the best pitcher for manager Warren Schaeffer in 2026.

The pitching staff will be an area that needs to be addressed this offseason, but there could be additions elsewhere. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) named some of the best fits for some free agents this winter, and he had a surprising name linked to Colorado: outfielder Taylor Ward.

Rockies Listed as a Best Fit for Outfielder Taylor Ward

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Taylor Ward Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies had some young everyday players break out and surprise in 2026, while they had some veterans who might not have had the type of season they had hoped for. Every team is always looking for outfield depth, and Bowden listed Colorado and the Cincinnati Reds as the best fit for 32-year-old free agent Taylor Ward.

Ward was acquired last offseason by the Baltimore Orioles from the Los Angeles Angels, but things didn't work out. That was just one of a handful of reasons the Orioles were a disappointment. He was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners and is going to hit the free-agent market again after slashing .225/.359/.311 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. Why would the Rockies be a fit for Ward?

"Was he hurt? Or did he feel the pressure of his free-agent walk year? Either way, his stock has dropped, and he’ll probably have to sign a one-year, prove-it deal,'' wrote Bowden.

Ah yes, the one-year prove-it deal and the Colorado Rockies. Things that seem to go together each offseason. However, if there is a landing spot where Ward's stats could improve, it's Coors Field in Denver. The idea is not as bad as it seems.

Right now, the projected Colorado Opening Day lineup is projected to be Cole Carrigg, Jake McCarthy, and Mickey Moniak. While that sounds all well and good, signing a player like Ward and opening a spot to trade him at the trade deadline could bring back assets. It's not as far-fetched as some might think.