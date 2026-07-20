Rockies-Nationals Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injury Report

It's hard not to be pleased with what the Colorado Rockies were able to accomplish in their first series back from the All-Star break. Sure, the Cincinnati Reds ended up winning the series — with the Rockies' lone triumph over the weekend being a 10-3 victory on Saturday — but there were many positives that Rockies fans can cherish for a long time.

None was more impressive than Hunter Goodman's three-home run game on Sunday afternoon, which continued what's been an extremely impressive season for the young catcher in 2026.

While a win didn't come from his efforts — starting pitcher Tyler Feltner spotted the Reds five runs in the first inning, which was too much for even Goodman's heroics to overcome — smiling is the only correct response to what occurred over the weekend.

But there is still more baseball to be played. And even though the Rockies are clearly out of the postseason race at this point, every series is important because this is the time when players on Colorado's roster are essentially trying out for other teams. The better the Rockies do over the next couple of weeks, the potential for better returns at the trade deadline skyrockets.

This upcoming series against the Washington Nationals is no different. The Rockies don't have much to play for in the win-loss column, but the Nationals do. At 50-50, Washington is only two games back of an NL Wild Card spot. Picking up some "easy" wins over the Rockies would do wonders for its dreams of returning to October.

Here's a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and an updated Rockies injury report.

Series Schedule

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday, July 20 – 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Nationals – Nationals.TV

Rockies – Rockies.TV; Nationals – Nationals.TV Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Nationals – WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Tuesday, July 21 – 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Nationals – Nationals.TV

Rockies – Rockies.TV; Nationals – Nationals.TV Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Nationals – WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Wednesday, July 22 – 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Nationals – Nationals.TV

Rockies – Rockies.TV; Nationals – Nationals.TV Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Nationals – WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Probable Starting Pitchers

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday: Rockies – LHP Kyle Freeland (2-8, 7.36 ERA) vs. Nationals – LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.04 ERA)

Tuesday: Rockies – RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.22 ERA) vs. Nationals – RHP Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.53 ERA)

Wednesday: Rockies – TBD vs. Nationals – RHP Cade Cavalli (6-4, 3.78 ERA)

Rockies Injury Report

10-day injured list: OF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion, left groin tightness)

15-day injured list: RHP Seth Halvorsen (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Blas Castaño (right pectoral strain), RHP Jaden Hill (right shoulder tendinitis), RHP Jeff Criswell (right shoulder strain)

60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), LHP Welinton Herrera (torn left UCL), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain)