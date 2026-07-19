Rockies First-Half Awards: MVP, Biggest Surprise and Biggest Disappointment

The Colorado Rockies’ first half was not defined by their record as much as the individual evaluations that came with it. In a season built around finding pieces for the future, Colorado got a legitimate All-Star-level power bat, one of the better rookie stories in the National League and a disappointing step back from a player who once looked like a potential franchise cornerstone.

MVP: Hunter Goodman

Hunter Goodman after advancing to second in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Goodman is the easy choice for Rockies MVP

Goodman has backed up his All-Star status by proving he is one of the best offensive catchers in baseball. He entered Sunday slashing .251/.321/.532 with 27 home runs, 51 RBI and an .853 OPS, giving Colorado one of the most dangerous power bats at any position. The fact that much of that value comes from a catcher only makes it more impressive. Power like that is valuable anywhere, but behind the plate, it becomes something truly impressive

That power has made Goodman Colorado’s most important player, but the next step is obvious. According to Statcast, he entered Sunday with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 40.6% chase rate, both near the bottom of the league percentile-wise. The power is clearly elite. The question is whether Goodman can make better swing decisions often enough to force pitchers back into the zone. If he does, then he can become a more dangerous and well-rounded hitter.

Biggest Surprise: TJ Rumfield

TJ Rumfield rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the 6th inning at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Rumfield has become one of the best surprises of the Rockies’ season.

What initially looked like a useful depth move has turned into one of Colorado’s best rookie stories. Rumfield entered Sunday slashing .302/.384/.485 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI and an .869 OPS, giving the Rockies far more production than anyone expected. He has been especially good lately, hitting .360/.437/.586 over his last 30 games, which shows this has become more than a short hot streak.

His latest performance was display of his recent dominance. Rumfield went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and four RBI against the Cincinnati Reds, helping Colorado snap a three-game losing streak.

Rumfield’s poise at the plate is what makes his breakout so impressive. For a rookie with serious power, a 14.6% strikeout rate is a rare combination, and that approach has helped turn him into a first-base option for Colorado. He has already made franchise history, too, becoming the first Rockies rookie to win Rookie of the Month twice after earning the award in May and June.

Biggest Disappointment: Ezequiel Tovar

Ezequiel Tovar catches a fly ball in the 7th inning at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezequiel Tovar earns the toughest label here because expectations were much higher

Tovar was expected to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season. Instead, his offensive production has taken another step backward. FanGraphs credited him with a 41 wRC+, and he entered the second half hitting below the Mendoza Line. The underlying metrics offer little reason to believe bad luck is the primary cause.

Statcast places him near the bottom of the league percentile-wise in chase rate, squared-up percentage and expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA), suggesting his struggles stem more from poor swing decisions and weak quality of contact than simple misfortune or a cold spell.

That does not mean the Rockies should give up on Tovar. He is still young, and his defensive ability gives him a path back to being valuable. But his first-half performance has to improve if he is going to remain locked into an everyday role. Colorado cannot justify keeping a bat that has been a complete negative in the lineup without signs of serious offensive progress.