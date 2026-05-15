Rockies Notes: Chase Dollander Injury Clouds Crucial Homestand

The main concern in the minds of every single Colorado Rockies fan is the health of standout sophomore arm Chase Dollander. Nothing else matters at the moment. His health is imperative.

Dollander exited the Rockies’ series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning of what ended up being a 7-2 loss. He wasn’t particularly effective — he allowed three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out none.

The injury was tabbed as right arm tightness, with Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer stating that the team would know more the next day as to how severe the ailment truly was. When asked how concerned he was with the injury, Dollander said that he was trying his best not to jump to conclusions.

“I don’t know, I’m not sure,” he said during his postgame press conference (via MLB.com). “I don’t want to say too much before anything else happens — not to freak myself out or anyone else.”

Dollander’s velocity was down throughout his brief start, which is somewhat concerning. His fastball usually averages 98.9 mph, but it was only hitting 97.6.

Prior to his unfortunate effort in Pittsburgh, Dollander had been the brightest star on the Rockies’ pitching staff (he probably still is, even after his bad day at the office). He was sporting a 3.35 ERA and 1.3 bWAR. Now his ERA has ballooned to 3.89, a number that’s still respectable and nothing to be ashamed of.

The Rockies now travel back to Denver to attempt to win their first series in May against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the start of a six-game homestand that features another matchup with the Texas Rangers.

To say that it’s a crucial stretch of games would be an understatement. Colorado is in the doldrums, and the best way to alleviate any pains would be to come out and collect a series victory over either the D-backs or Rangers.

Both are opponents that aren’t necessarily lighting the world on fire at the moment — why not go out and eat their lunch?

Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially if the pitching doesn’t get its act together. It’ll be Kyle Freeland, Tomoyuki Sugano and Michael Lorenzen getting the starts against the Diamondbacks. Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguezand Michael Soroka will go for the opposition.

Here’s all the latest Rockies news and stories:

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Rockies Tweets of the Day

the coLorado #Rockies are 17-27



What went right: Tanner Gordon was dece, big hit for Johnston, Rumfield good at the plate again



What went wrong: where to start? Chase shelled then hurt. Outfield blunders, too many GIDPs,Doyle 0-4, 2Ks



Gritty Wins: 10

Infuriating Losses: 8.5… — Spencer Smith (@BDSpenc) May 14, 2026

The Rockies lineup right now is basically Moniak (1.032 OPS), Goodman (.811), Johnston (.852), McCarthy (.856), Rumfield (.801), and oh the humanity hide the women and children avert your eyes how is this legal. — Luke Hall (@OakTreeStatus) May 14, 2026