Rockies Notes: Phillies Continue Colorado’s May Misery

The Colorado Rockies would do anything to turn the calendar over to June at the moment.

After a March and April that left Rockies fans believing that this season might provide a tiny glimpse of hope, the beginning of May has completely erased any of that.

The Rockies are 16-26 throughout the first two weeks of the month, with the latest slip-up coming at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. Colorado took the first game of the series 9-7 — thanks in large part to Chase Dollander’s gritty start that saw him go 5 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks — but failed to make any noise in the following two contests on Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday’s defeat was the most demoralizing of the two as the Phillies utilized a fantastic effort from last year’s Cy Young runner-up Cristopher Sánchez to blank the Rockies in a 6-0 win.

It also didn’t help that the usually steady Tomoyuki Sugano was, well, not. He allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings of work, while Sánchez completely one-upped him with a seven-inning outing that saw him give up no runs on just six hits with seven strikeouts.

In other news, the Rockies may need to give hot-hitting outfield prospect Cole Carrigg a look. He’s by far the organization’s most potent bat in the minors at the moment as he’s currently slashing .368/.424/.556 with four homers and 29 RBIs for the Albuquerque Isotopes. The sample size is small, but if the Rockies are looking for an outfield bat that has shown flashes, then Carrigg might be the guy.

The Rockies have an off day on Monday before continuing their Pennsylvania road trip with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates from May 12-14. Michael Lorenzen will toe the rubber in Game 1 against reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes. Jose Quintana will go in Game 2 against Mitch Keller, with Chase Dollander — who’s off to a fantastic start to his sophomore season — concluding the series versus Carmen Mlodzinski on Thursday.

Here’s all the latest Rockies news and stories:

Rockies Can Offer Career Redemption for Two Veteran Journeymen

Rockies Man Need to Make Room for Hot-Hitting Outfield Prospect Soon

Rockies Giving Reliever Short-Term Promotion in Latest Transaction

Rockies Top Prospect’s Latest Star Turn Falls Just Short of Hitting for Cycle

Why Rockies Face Early-Season Road Trip Test After Disappointing Homestand

Rockies Tweets of the Day

the coLLorado #Rockies are 16-25



What went right: Agnos a couple scoreless innings. Tovi 2 hit game



What went wrong: They pounded Suga early. Offense couldn’t get going against Sanchez.



Gritty Wins: 10

Infuriating Losses: 8.5



Looked eerily similar to the Braves series. One… — Spencer Smith (@BDSpenc) May 10, 2026

#Rockies MiLB recap 5/10



Triple-A Albuquerque (5-4, W @ Sugar Land)#ABQTopes



Cole Carrigg: 2-5, HR (4), 2 SB, RBI, R

Braxton Fulford: 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Vimael Machín: 3-3, 2B, BB, 2 R pic.twitter.com/IQCCpY40X0 — Blake Street Banter ⚾🌮 (@blakestbanter) May 11, 2026

𝒮𝒯𝒪𝒞𝒦𝐼𝐸𝒮 𝑅𝐸𝒫𝒪𝑅𝒯



Sunday, May 10th



Stock Up 📈 Jake McCarthy

6-15 with 2 homers and 8 RBIs in his last 5 games



Stock Down 📉 Jimmy Herget

2+ runs given up in all of his last 3 appearances. Now back on the bereavement list 😔 pic.twitter.com/SZ8rDNPhum — Spencer Smith (@BDSpenc) May 10, 2026

Phillies Stats against Colorado Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano:



Garcia 2 for 5, 1 HR

Turned 1 for 3

Bohm 0 for 3

Stott 0 for 3

Harper 0 for 3

Marsh 1 for 2

Crawford 1 for 2

Marchan 0 for 2

Schwarber 0 for 2 pic.twitter.com/bEzbGgb67U — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 10, 2026