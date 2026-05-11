Rockies Notes: Phillies Continue Colorado’s May Misery
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The Colorado Rockies would do anything to turn the calendar over to June at the moment.
After a March and April that left Rockies fans believing that this season might provide a tiny glimpse of hope, the beginning of May has completely erased any of that.
The Rockies are 16-26 throughout the first two weeks of the month, with the latest slip-up coming at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. Colorado took the first game of the series 9-7 — thanks in large part to Chase Dollander’s gritty start that saw him go 5 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks — but failed to make any noise in the following two contests on Saturday and Sunday.
Yesterday’s defeat was the most demoralizing of the two as the Phillies utilized a fantastic effort from last year’s Cy Young runner-up Cristopher Sánchez to blank the Rockies in a 6-0 win.
It also didn’t help that the usually steady Tomoyuki Sugano was, well, not. He allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings of work, while Sánchez completely one-upped him with a seven-inning outing that saw him give up no runs on just six hits with seven strikeouts.
In other news, the Rockies may need to give hot-hitting outfield prospect Cole Carrigg a look. He’s by far the organization’s most potent bat in the minors at the moment as he’s currently slashing .368/.424/.556 with four homers and 29 RBIs for the Albuquerque Isotopes. The sample size is small, but if the Rockies are looking for an outfield bat that has shown flashes, then Carrigg might be the guy.
The Rockies have an off day on Monday before continuing their Pennsylvania road trip with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates from May 12-14. Michael Lorenzen will toe the rubber in Game 1 against reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes. Jose Quintana will go in Game 2 against Mitch Keller, with Chase Dollander — who’s off to a fantastic start to his sophomore season — concluding the series versus Carmen Mlodzinski on Thursday.
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Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football and MLB to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.