Rockies Can Offer Career Redemption for Two Veteran Journeymen

Things have gone downhill fast for the Colorado Rockies of late. After an encouraging start that offered optimistic signs of respectability, they have won just two of their past 10 games and have allowed more than seven runs per game so far this month.

But even as the Rockies regress back to their old losing ways, silver linings can still manifest themselves in the form of new opportunities.

While Colorado awaits the eventual arrival of top prospects like Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon, there are a pair of veteran minor leaguers in the system who could potentially find new life with the Rockies at the big league level. They may not offer the hope of future stardom, but their success would offer the organization a heartwarming story amidst what is suddenly looking like another frustrating, losing season.

Vimael Machin

Colorado Rockies infielder Vimael Machin | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

In recent years, MLB has proven elusive for Vimael Machin. Prior to a quick, four-game cup of coffee with the Baltimore Orioles last season, the Puerto Rico native hadn't seen time in the majors since a few up-and-down stints in Oakland between 2020 and 2022. In that time, he has bounced around just about every level of baseball, including the Mexican League and the Puerto Rico winter league, to get a chance to return.

Now, Machin might be getting closer to his next shot. The 32-year-old is turning heads within Colorado's system, having earned April's Player of the Month honors at Triple-A Albuquerque. So far this season, he is slashing .343/.462/.562 while demonstrating strong plate discipline (just eight strikeouts to 23 walks in 28 games) as a member of the Isotopes.

What might ultimately earn Machin his path back to the majors in his versatility. Already this season, he has seen action at first base, second base and third base at the minor league level. If an opportunity arises within the Rockies' infield due to injury or under-performance, he will be in position to seize it by virtue of his comfort at basically any infield position.

Jordan Romano

Former Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jordan Romano | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That the Rockies have opted to take a flyer on two-time All-Star reliever Jordan Romano makes all kinds of sense. Signed to a minor league deal, the 33-year-old seems to be mostly back from the back, elbow and finger injuries that have kept him sidelined often in recent years.

Romano will certainly need to improve upon his underwhelming numbers to date (10.13 ERA, 2.125 WHIP) for a chance to return to big league duty. But Colorado's increasingly leaky bullpen (they rank 21st over-all in bullpen ERA) may present opportunities for another crack at redemption for a player still only three years removed from an All-Star campaign that featured 36 saves and a 2.90 ERA.

Furthermore, Romano may have a chance to benefit what's been a surprisingly successful track record on the part of the Rockies when it comes to low-risk pitching additions. Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano and Brennan Bernardino have all been savvy, low-cost acquisitions this season and perhaps Romano will be latest in that line.

Both Machin and Romano have more obstacles to overcome in their path back to the majors, but it would be pretty special for Colorado to serve as the site of the MLB rebirth of two likable veterans.