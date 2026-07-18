Rockies Offense Goes Quite as Reds Use Power to Take Over Coors Field
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The Colorado Rockies opened their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a few individual positives, but not enough offense to turn those moments into a real threat. Cincinnati beat Colorado 7-2 at Coors Field, using four home runs, a strong start from Brady Singer and a late offensive surge to pull away from the Rockies.
For Colorado, the best sign came from Gabriel Hughes. The right-hander gave the Rockies 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. It continued an encouraging start to his Major League career. Hughes entered the night with a 3.00 ERA, eight strikeouts and three walks over his first nine innings, then followed it with another competitive outing against Cincinnati. Through three MLB appearances, he now sits at a 3.14 ERA with 14 strikeouts and five walks over 14 1/3 innings.
The problem was that Cincinnati found their stride after Hughes hit the showers.
The Reds grabbed momentum in the sixth inning, when Spencer Steer and Eugenio Suarez hit back-to-back home runs off Jimmy Herget. Suarez’s blast continued a strong individual stretch, giving him a home run in three straight games, while Steer turned in the best offensive performance of the night. He homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot later in the game, and gave Cincinnati a huge offensive boost.
Elly De La Cruz also gave the Reds a reminder of how dynamic he can be. He went 4-for-5 with a solo home run. Sal Stewart added two RBI, helping Cincinnati score in each of the final four innings.
Singer made sure that offense held up. The Reds right-hander allowed two runs over seven innings, struck out six and did not walk a batter. Colorado finished with only six hits and no walks, leaving the lineup without enough baserunners to create consistent offense.
Willi Castro was the Rockies’ clear offensive bright spot. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, giving Colorado one of its few answers against Singer. But the rest of the lineup struggled to follow, and the Rockies went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Hughes gave the Rockies a chance to win early on, and Castro provided a needed spark, but the game slowly tilted toward the team with more complete execution. Cincinnati hit for power, got a good night out of their starter, and piled on runs late. Colorado had flashes, but not enough consistency for the flashes to mean anything substantial.
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Wesley Dixon is a sports writer focused on thoughtful analysis, roster-building angles, player development and feature-style storytelling. He has covered the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA, with work centered on breaking down team direction, player fit and the larger stories behind the game. Wesley is a lifelong MLB fan, following multiple teams throughout the league. He is excited to bring that same detail-oriented approach to On SI.